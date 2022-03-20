A program offered through Phoenix Charter School is providing something unique to students — hands-on experience and pathways into the world of forestry.
Modeled after the Civilian Conservation Corps of the 1930s, Oregon Youth Corps brings underserved students out of the classroom and into the natural environment. Through this program, students have the opportunity to learn more about the foundations of ecology and forest restoration and management, while also expanding on service and job skills applicable to the workforce.
“Personal and professional growth is cultivated by strengthening our students’ sense of connection with their peers, community and the natural world,” said coordinator Eric Stauder.
Students earn academic credit, scholarship funds and steady income for their participation, along with the opportunity to earn dual-college credits through enrollment in Phoenix’s ASPIRE college and career planning program. The school has also worked with Umpqua Community College in creating an associates degree in natural resources transferable to Oregon State University.
When Brandon Eveland first moved to Roseburg in the seventh grade, he couldn’t stop thinking about the dips and dives in the terrain. He was accustomed to the flat farmlands of Illinois, and said he still recalls the time he climbed up a tree at his grandparents house where he could see the next town three miles away.
Little did he know then that he’d be working in those awe-inspiring forestlands in a few years time.
It all started for him with a flyer in the school hallway for the program. Applying for the program would give him the opportunity to not only earn the class credits he needed but also get paid.
“I was like, that’s a neat little thing to do,” Eveland said.
Now in his senior year, he has participated in various projects from trail maintenance to cleaning up forestlands to reduce their chance of catching fire.
And the learning doesn’t stop there.
From talks surrounding the importance of the relationship between trees and mycelium to learning how to identify various plant species, students gain a better understanding of the inner workings of the woods they walk in.
“I’ve learned many things,” Eveland said. “And I’ve had fun doing it because when I get out there we get to have fun talking to our buddies while we’re working… I’m still friends with these people even though they’re not in the program anymore.”
The Phoenix Youth Corps, a grantee of the state program, partners with the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and other local agencies and nonprofits. These partnerships and grants allow Stauder to bring students out to a variety of projects; one of the most recent projects focused on forest restoration and climate resilience in the Archie Creek fire zone.
Phoenix Youth Corps alum Spencer Dieterich currently interns at Umpqua Watersheds where he works as the Archie Creek post-fire recovery leader. Dieterich saw how the Archie Creek Fire devastated approximately 131,542 acres of forestland, even causing the displacement of his sister who used to live near Susan Creek Falls.
Since taking on his role with Umpqua Watersheds, he has worked with students on the days they come out for planting and seeding days. The work is rewarding since it will have an impact on the future, he said.
But when Dieterich first signed up for the Youth Corps program as a freshman, he didn’t know very much about forestry or what it could encompass.
“It sounded like a good way to get out of the classroom, go out in the field, learn some stuff and make some money while doing it,” he said.
Yet, by the time Dieterich graduated from Phoenix in 2019, he had discovered a career path. In addition to his internship at Umpqua Watersheds, he interned for the U.S. Forest Service over the summer through Umpqua Community College — where he is currently working on his associates degree in natural resources. Once he finishes, he plans to continue his studies at Oregon State before returning back to the Roseburg area.
Phoenix school welcomes students from various backgrounds, including underserved students. Through the various programs at the school, these students have the opportunity to develop deep relationships with staff and peers while working toward graduation goals, Stauder said.
“It’s pretty huge to be able to go out and work in a forest and do jobs that some people don’t even get to participate in without a bachelor’s degree,” Stauder said. “Which is an amazing boost to whatever they want to do in life, no matter what job they’re looking at getting after high school. Having that on a resume stands out.”
“It just so happens that a lot of our kids do get passionate about conservation and workforce management and they stick around our community and fill those labor gaps,” he said.
