National Poetry Month is the perfect time to take a closer look at the form. From haiku to sonnets to epics, there is a range of styles for every reader.
We especially like novels-in-verse, which tell a book-length story using poetry rather than prose. Here we share several of our recent favorites.
Board Books
Langston Hughes’ poem “Lullaby (For a Black Mother)” has been made into a board book illustrated by Sean Qualls. It has fantastical illustrations showing stars, moon and city at night while the mother starts putting her baby to bed with baby asleep by the end of the book.
The illustrations are made from a variety of art methods, giving many colors and textures at which a young child can look. This is a fun poetry board book for parents and children to share.
Picture Books
“Dear Treefrog” written by Joyce Sidman and illustrated by Diana Sudyka is a lovely new poetry picture book. This story is about a young girl contemplating a treefrog she finds at her new home. Poems on every other page show what the girl is experiencing with the frog on various days and as the seasons change.
Text on the opposing page shares snippets of information about treefrogs, their habitats and life cycles. The watercolor illustrations emphasize the flora growing outside with small text telling what types of plants are shown.
This is a cute book with factual information that would be a good read with children ages three to eight.
Middle Grades
“Rez Dogs” by Joseph Bruchac is set at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when tween Malian isolates with her grandparents on a Wabanaki reservation in New England. She misses her parents but finds joy in hearing the stories of her ancestors. Then a dog named Malsum shows up, and Malian knows he is there to protect her family during this difficult time.
“Rez Dogs” is a tender story about family, oral traditions and community. Bruchac is prolific, and I highly recommend his work because he excels at incorporating Native American storytelling into compelling plots.
Teens
“Me (Moth)” by Amber McBride tells the story of a high school girl, Moth, whose family died in a horrible car crash. Moth used to be an avid ballet student, but after the crash and her survivor’s guilt, she doesn’t have the will and strength to dance. Moth moves in with her aunt and starts at a new high school where she doesn’t connect with her peers until Sani moves to town.
Sani is also going through a tough time with his family, and the two open up to each other. I really enjoyed the plot twists and turns of “Me (Moth).” This story is well written to cover heavy topics such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression; I recommend it for teens 15 and older.
All of these books are available at the library. Place holds at roseburg.biblionix.com, or contact library staff at library@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7050 for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.