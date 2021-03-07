Preschool Promise is a statewide program that fund preschool for income-qualifying families.
In Douglas County, the program is offered at North Douglas Elementary, Sutherlin East Elementary, Brockway Elementary, Elkton Charter School, Myrtle Creek Elementary, Yoncalla Elementary, Wildflower Child Care.
For more information: www.southcentralhubenrollment.com or call 541-957-4809.
