Berries.jpg

There are many varieties of berries grown in the Pacific Northwest. Strawberries are usually the first to ripen in the late spring, followed by raspberries, currants and blackberries, which include loganberries, marionberries, boysenberries, Cascade, youngberry and the wild evergreen and Himalayan varieties. There are also several varieties of blueberries available.

 Photo courtesy of OSU Extension Services

It’s berry season in the Umpqua. Blueberries, blackberries and marionberries to name a few. These berries can be preserved for use throughout the year in so many ways. I usually enjoy picking berries when they are in season. Most recently I picked blueberries.

Mandy Hatfield is the Nutrition Education Program Senior Instructor for OSU Extension Service of Douglas County. Mandy can be reached by e-mail mandy.hatfield@oregonstate.edu or phone at 541-672-4461

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.