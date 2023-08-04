There are many varieties of berries grown in the Pacific Northwest. Strawberries are usually the first to ripen in the late spring, followed by raspberries, currants and blackberries, which include loganberries, marionberries, boysenberries, Cascade, youngberry and the wild evergreen and Himalayan varieties. There are also several varieties of blueberries available.
It’s berry season in the Umpqua. Blueberries, blackberries and marionberries to name a few. These berries can be preserved for use throughout the year in so many ways. I usually enjoy picking berries when they are in season. Most recently I picked blueberries.
When preserving berries, they are great to freeze, make jam, berry syrup, pie filling and canning. So many preservation techniques work for berries. I enjoy having frozen blueberries year-round for snacking on and for smoothies.
I like to wash them and freeze them in a single layer on a sheet tray. Once frozen, they easily transfer to a gallon Ziploc bag for storage. I like to put the date and the variety of blueberries picked right on the bag.
With blackberries and raspberries, make sure they are mostly dry when putting them on the sheet tray so that they don’t stick to the tray.
When picking berries for jam, jellies or syrup how much to pick will depend on the variety and size of the berry. However, a rule of thumb is two pounds of fresh berries will yield one quart of frozen or canned berries. Every quart of fresh berries will yield approximately 1 cup of juice for jelly or 2 cups of mashed berries for jam.
A 36-pound crate of whole berries will yield approximately 18–24 quarts. This is found in Preserving Foods: Berries (SP 50-780) from OSU Extension Service.
Raspberry jam is one of my families’ favorite varieties. We all love the tartness of the berries for the sweet jam.
My current interest is to try berry syrup. It sounds so delicious and tasty on pancakes. I would like to try this recipe out sometime this summer.
I have enjoyed having pie filling canned on hand in my pantry. It makes for such a quick tasty dessert in the winter months. I like to make crisps with my pie-filling, but they work great for pies too. I have made several varieties but love the raspberry ones I made. This also works great in a tart shell with a lattice overlay of dough.
As a kid I loved picking all fruits and would enjoy wild blackberries so much. I would can them in syrup and eat them in the morning for breakfast. What a treat to have blackberries for breakfast in winter.
With this many ways to preserve berries I better go get on some more picking. Hopefully, you find some of these ideas inspiring too.
Mandy Hatfield is the Nutrition Education Program Senior Instructor for OSU Extension Service of Douglas County. Mandy can be reached by e-mail mandy.hatfield@oregonstate.edu or phone at 541-672-4461
