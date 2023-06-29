The Douglas County Fairgrounds will play host to a Pride festival on Saturday bringing entertainment, food and support groups together for a one day event to finish out this year’s Pride month celebrations.
The event was organized by the Umpqua Valley Rainbow Collective, a local queer-led nonprofit founded last year. The organization also worked to put together this year’s Pride parade held on June 4.
“This is our first year doing the festival,” said Chi Mei Tam, president and founder of the UVRC. “I’m excited for our community to gather, celebrate and truly get to be who they are.”
Over 50 different community vendors will be present at the event. Some will be local food trucks, some will be local artists and creatives bringing their work to the fair and some will be local nonprofits bringing important information and resources to those attending at the fairgrounds.
“We have a lot of great vendors and community members invited,” said Juliet Rutter, the board secretary at the Rainbow Collective. “It’ll be good to show people that they’re [vendors/businesses] a safe place for LGBTQ+ people to go.”
“It’s also a great opportunity for people to access resources they might not have known about otherwise,” Tam said.
A number of performers will take to the stage during the event as well, including drag professional drag performers from Eugene along with amateurs as well, along with belly dancers.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Admission is free.
The UVRC is also looking for volunteers to help work at the festival. Sign up to volunteer online at forms.gle/VwnLaRoJYFzfmdTbA.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.