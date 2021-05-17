When you hear the word “mother”, whom or what do you picture?
Many of you likely imagine a maternal figure that cares for her children, feeding and nourishing them, protecting them from harm.
What may not have immediately come to mind was a big tree.
However, research has shown that large, old trees in the forest act very much like mothers, sending nutrients to their offspring and the other “kids in the playground,” so to speak, and warning them of incoming danger. When a non-native invasive pest begins eating trees at the edge of the forest, these mother trees send messages, through a complex interwoven system of roots and fungal mycelium, to trees deeper in the forest, and those trees respond by building up a line of defense against the threat. Trees in the sun send carbon dioxide to those in the shade to help them out, and to a certain extent, injured, ailing, and dying trees, pass on information – like a grandmother telling stories of her childhood, or the indigenous group from Thai islands called the Moken, whose fable of the seven rollers/waves saved their people from the tsunami back in 2004. Forests and human communities similarly benefit from the passing down of knowledge from one generation to the next.
But, the large, maternal trees aren’t only helpful while they’re alive.
This month, I decided to deviate a little bit from the way I typically write my articles. Instead, I’m going to take you on a visual journey. Let’s start with an image. What do you notice?
Something that jumps out for me is the enormity of the tree that fell over. What you can see is the base, or part of the root system, and it’s clear that this wasn’t a small, young tree.
Maybe you notice the enthusiasm of the person in the picture (that’s me, by the way – I was pretty excited).
Or, perhaps what draws your attention is that I’m pointing to something, and hopefully, that observation draws your attention to a smaller root, connected to a younger tree that is growing atop the huge ancient one.
Here are a couple more examples:
The reason I’m sharing these images with you is to demonstrate the value in leaving large trees in place, even once they’ve fallen down.
Something that I learned about nature — which I taught my middle school students when I was teaching — is that nature is an amazing recycler. When organisms die, they get broken down into nutrients that feed other organisms, and in the forest, huge, old trees, have a lot of nutrients to contribute to the health of the soil and the forest. Additionally, standing dead trees and downed trees provide habitat for numerous animals, providing the ecosystem with a level of complexity necessary to support a variety of species.
So, the question I’m wondering is: if we remove all of the trees from a forest, whether during a clear-cut “harvest” or after a fire, where is the forest going to get the nutrients needed to regenerate?
