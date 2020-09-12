Roseburg, OR (97470)

Today

Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High 87F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.