Finalists for the superintendent position at Roseburg Public Schools met with community members Thursday.
Charan Cline, Jared Cordon and Josh Middleton visited Fullerton IV Elementary School, Jo Lane Middle School and Roseburg High School throughout the morning.
An announcement on the new superintendent selection is expected to be made at the April 10 board meeting, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. The superintendent will start July 1.
School board members also conducted in-person interviews with each candidate in executive session.
According to the position overview found on the school district’s website the board of directors anticipated offering an annual base salary of $150,000 to $175,000 plus benefits for the position. The superintendent will oversee approximately 6,000 students, more than 700 employees and 13 different schools.
Here are the questions asked of each candidate during the meet and greet with the community and their answers:
1. Why did you apply for the superintendent position at Roseburg Public Schools?
Charan Cline: Two reasons, both professional. I’ve been at this for 24 years and learned a lot as a superintendent and learned a lot as an administrator. I feel like I’m ready to take another step in my career. At my school district right now (Yamhill-Carlton School District) I’m just finishing up a bond project with construction and stuff. That’s coming to an end. My youngest son has just graduated high school, so it’s a good time to make a move. Roseburg is kind of my home. My wife and I would like to come back and if there’s a way for us to do that. My brother lives here, my sister lives here, my mother lives in Glendale and my wife’s parents live down in Glendale area. We’d like to be close to our family.
Jared Cordon: This is a fantastic school district with a wonderful community, a supportive community. I love the people down here and love the size of the district. The sense of community is really interesting. I love my time in Beaverton, it’s been wonderful, and we have a sense of community but it’s a little different. The opportunity to have an influence in a community and to see these kiddos and their families having littles and moving through the system. I love the idea of coherence, it just makes sense. There’s a beautiful simplicity, and complexity, to having a system like that. And it’s a beautiful place to live. It’s a big idea to move, because I have family, but I think in terms of what this provides with a community and the beautiful place to live, it’s going to work out for us.
Joshua Middleton: There are two reasons. One, a very personal reason, with my wife and her family having long established Oregon roots it would be nice to get close to her family. I have five kids, who are all adults living all over the country. Professionally, I look for that right size district and to me, I think that this is the sweet spot of 6,000 students where you can effect change that is deep and meaningful and that involves a lot of collaboration from stakeholders. It’s not a big machine like some districts in the country, where it’s very impersonal.
2. What do you consider to be your greatest strength?
Cline: I am innovative and always looking for a better way to do things. Always looking for another answer to solve a problem. I like to work a problem if you will.
Cordon: I love to build relationships. I love teaching and learning, and I like the idea of systems thinking of keeping kids accountable and staff accountable. I think at the end of the day there is no more important work in our country than what we do in our schools. Our future is linked to what happens to these kids. So I think the understanding and belief that what happens in these classrooms has a huge impact on our future of where our communities grow. I think that understanding is what makes the work really, really valuable. It’s not that it’s not a job, but it’s a calling. Something I have to do and I’m being purposeful in that.
Middleton: I would say a strength in me is seeking first to understand, then be understood. I am a team builder and nothing can be the Josh-show with a top-down directive, it’s got to be from sources of input from all stakeholders. Whatever the initiative might be, whether it’s a building initiative or curriculum initiative, there are a lot of smart people so let’s bring them together and come up with the best solution.
3. What is your communication strategy, both internally and externally?
Cline: My current one is that I spend a lot of time wandering around talking to people. I talk a lot, I send out a lot of general emails to folks so they know what’s going on. I communicate with the board that way. We also have a person on our staff who is a marketer. She has a background in marketing, she is the district receptionist. I give her a lot of information and get it out to the community and it’s not always a fun read, but that information comes out. I make sure my principals are putting out weekly newsletters. At a district like this, we’d increase that in terms of electronic communication. I get the impression that Roseburg schools have taken a beating from community members so trying to put out the accomplishments and great things that are happening. Both very formal and informal communication, because communication is really key to making this place work. Communication between building and between the district office is really vital. The other piece about communication is, what I believe, is to create a strategic plan, which will communicate to the community what we’re up to, why we’re going there and how we’re putting our actions together. That would be from the board and myself and the stakeholder group. That created a focus for our building principals on what they’re looking for, for our teachers to train themselves on work and know where we’re going. While that’s not an active communication strategy, it’s a general statement of principles which communicates intentions.
Cordon: {span}Whether superintendents know it or not, they’re always on a marketing campaign. That doesn’t mean there’s an election coming up. But{/span} I think that it begins with transparency in terms of pushing the information out and controlling the narrative about when great things happen in our schools. Talking about our strengths, but also being purposeful about that and pushing the right information out. Internally, it’s not about being in the background but going out and meeting with people and having a clear decision-making process that lets people know this is how a decision is made.
Middleton: Besides the traditional newsletter and things that go out, it really is being present and I’m not an office bunny. I’m going to be in the buildings. My job is to make the principals the best they can be and the directors at the district level the best they can be. The most important job in a school is between student and teacher so everything we need to do needs to go in support of that. That communication is through our action and involving a lot of two-way communication.
4. How would you deal with a difficult situation or person?
Cline: I think the first thing we need to do, most of the time, is try to listen. Listen to what people have to say. The other thing we need to do is follow our own policy. There are policies that exist for almost every single situation. It’s important we go back and check them. For instance, complaints. There’s a complaint policy that works inside the district, there’s a policy that works inside contracts and we have to make sure the district is following those policies. I believe the problem should be solved at the lowest possible level. One of my basic philosophies in life is to keep the small things small, don’t let the small things become big things. When the small things become big, try to shrink it if you can. {span}There are times that you can’t do that.{/span} Always try to break things down to the facts and take the emotion out, get a good understanding of what the issue really is.
Cordon: I have a sign in my office that says something like, ‘Everybody who walks into this office knows something I don’t’ and I think it’s empathetic and we’re all dealing with something. It’s about trying to listen more than just being heard. We often consider people difficult who challenge our authority or belief system and often they just have something they need to tell us that we probably should listen to and would help us. Try to find some connection with the person and the difficult situation depending on what it is, maybe we need to move sometimes a little differently. If it’s a health and safety issue sometimes it’s imminent and often policy and procedure will tell us how we’re going to respond. A lot of people have opinions about schools because they’ve spent time here, so a lot of time I think we need to reserve judgment when someone comes in that’s being difficult because they might have something that they need to tell us about.
Middleton: After 18 years as a superintendent that has happened a number of times. ... It’s about having frequent conversations ahead of time so that there are no surprises at the very end. Now if something just happens today that needs addressing you need to have the hard conversation, get as much information as you can about the event and deal with that. But you can’t look the other way, there’s no room for that.
5. What do you think are some of the challenges facing the district and how would you deal with those?
Cline: I don’t know that I know yet. I think that there’s evidence in chatting with people a little bit about people feeling like they need a better voice. I think that’s important, but I think that there’s probably things that are deeper than that. I think that I’m going to need to spend some time in conversation with people, and listen to people, and talk with folks, talk with parents, talk with administrators, talk with teachers, getting a good sample of what people think about things and get a sense of where those challenges are. Sometimes you can have issues of anger and things and really it’s an organizational thing, of how you structure something. Changing the structure can change the student behavior.
Cordon: I think there’s challenges in education generally. We continue to have outcomes that are relatively predictable in nature. Think of achievement gaps that exist today, they are the same achievement gaps that have existed for a long time: ethnicity, poverty, race. One of our challenges is how to be more intentional and how to provide a support system. We take a look at the historically underserved kids from 20 years ago are still historically underserved in schools today. With the different things we’ve tried, I don’t know if it’s because we haven’t stayed the course on something, but we still see some of those systemic gaps. That’s a challenge facing Roseburg and districts across the country. Another challenge facing Roseburg, and probably other schools as well, is the issues of health and safety. I think in 2018 we had more school shootings than any year on record. I don’t mean just hardening our surfaces and installing more cameras, although we need to think through that. Roseburg has had close proximity to that with (Umpqua Community College). But even beyond that, not to minimize that, kids who are struggling with issues of anxiety and depression and the sense of dysregulation and I think sometimes it’s staff dealing with those issues as well. So I think the idea of safety is creating an environment where people can come to school and not feel devalued, feel safe and not suffocate. Another thing I do get nervous about losing a lot of talent in the profession. The position is becoming less desirable. When I see young people and ask them, I don’t see our best and brightest people. We’re seeing a high turnover rate. I don’t know that the media, generally speaking, has painted a picture that we value teachers as much as other countries or as much as we used to. We need to train and retain that workforce. In Beaverton, we’ve done a great job systemically through quite a bit of teacher survey. That’s something I’d like to bring, an intentional plan to work with teachers so they don’t feel the need to say ‘I need to look for a different profession or a different district.’
Middleton: I think a lot of it is surrounding security, because you look at Fullerton IV Elementary, and I know a lot of the elementary’s are really very open campuses. While we’re (at Middleton School District) in the process of setting up buzzer systems and a vestibule and very closed doors, I commented that we have some work to do to make sure our campuses are secure. The second area, just visiting a middle school today. We currently have two full-time (school resource officers) and you’re about a third bigger and you have about the same. So I could see the need for additional support there. Those were the immediate challenges I saw.
6. How would you deal with gun/bomb threats at schools?
Cline: Set up protocols for all that. And first of all, work very closely with the police department. I haven’t chatted with the police department (in Roseburg). Right now I have an extremely good working relationship with the police department. We plan together, we do drills together and those are important. When you really have a crisis like a bomb threat I believe in appropriate response. Assess how real is the threat when working through, see if we need to cancel class, do we need to evacuate the school, do we need to complete an investigation. We have to get a sense of what’s going on. We also need to communicate very clearly about what’s going on, because people get really anxious really fast. Right now I use the standard response protocol for how we lock down buildings. We do about three or four drills a year, and we do that district-wide.
Cordon: I don’t know if there’s a standard response in the district. I haven’t seen the standard response protocol here, where we’d say lockdown or lock-in. I haven’t seen that, visually. It doesn’t mean it’s not in place, but I didn’t see it today. But we need to increase our awareness of how you respond to that and I’d like to strengthen the community partnership on what the response would be. We need to have dialogue about our own police systems and there are various beliefs surrounding teachers arming themselves from hardening exterior surfaces. I think it needs to be a pronged approach. About what is within our control and how would I respond if there’s going to be a threat and we need to practice what that will look like. Thinking about the policy side of it, make sure that policy gets strengthened. I’ve noticed in my walk around today definitely some intentional work around security cameras. The question would be, do we have people to watch those, do we have a plan beyond that in place to respond to it. Part of the standard response has to be a collective understanding of the social and emotional health of students. Kids do some things because they don’t feel safe or for attention. Social media has changed things. Talking about this is the right thing to do if it’s done in a way that makes them understand the other things they can do. If you look across the country, we learn over and over again that the most effective way to keep a school safe is to build relationships with kids. If they see something, they say something. If they hear something, they say something to a trusted adult. And that’s not just about school safety, it could be about self-harm and self-injury. I think all of that has to be done in a systemic way.
Middleton: We’ve had a couple of those. What’s been difficult is that they’re no longer called in, they’re on social media. One, you have to take every single one of them seriously. You have to have a great relationship with your police department and you have to have an emergency operation procedure. We’re updating ours and we’ll be spending time this summer and fall working with all of our staff so that they know what steps they’re going to take, whatever the threat might be. This year, we’ve had some weapons threats and again they’ve been mostly social media based. {span}Some of them have been at 10 at night, and hats off to our principal and our police department for being able to track that down quickly.{/span} Notifying parents of course and giving them the option the next day, even though you get the all clear. Both of those were hoaxes, but you still need to give the options to the parents. Do you want to send your student tomorrow, or not? Just so they can make that decision. Both students and parents, we’ve taken the approach that we have to have an airport mentality now. You can’t go into an airport and even joke about anything and so we say, “There’ll be consequences when we determine who the student is and we will look at long-term suspension or expulsion.”
7. How would you respond to claims of abuse in the schools?
Cline: We’d do a serious investigation. It depends on whether it’s between students or between a teacher and students, but these aren’t things you do lightly. If it’s a teacher, the teacher comes out. They’re on administrative leave and you investigate that claim immediately and work through that. There’s no niceties about it. You plow through it, you work through it and get to the bottom of it. If it’s between kids, that’s a little bit different area and then law enforcement may have to be involved. But another one of my philosophies is, “Don’t manage around the problem.” Focus on what the problem is.
Cordon: Those are things you take extremely seriously. Often policy dictates how to proceed with that. There is a process in place that would move quickly on those issues. Process would help drive that in terms of hearing that student voice, but not jumping to conclusions and providing some due process to teachers. But also provide an opportunity for an investigation to happen in a way that listens to that claim.
Middleton: Immediately. Pulling in the student and parent to interview them to get as much information about that. From there you could go in a few different directions, but let’s say it turns out there’s some legitimate things we need to look at. It may involve for the sake of the student and the staff member we may need to do some administrative leave. Not as an indictment, but more of a protection while we investigate. From there, depending on the situation, you’re either looking at some serious discipline or termination if it’s found to be true.
8. Is there anything you would like to share with readers of The News-Review?
Cline: I’m very excited about the opportunity. I’m really excited to come home and come back to Roseburg. I consider this the place I’d like to be, so if I’m hired here I’ll stay.
Cordon: It’s been really wonderful being down here. I spent some time down here getting to know, and just talking to people, about the schools down here. There’s a deep love for the schools and the community sees themselves in the school. I also see room where we can do some things together. This is an important hire for the district. When someone asks me if this is the job I really want, for the most part, I say, “I hope they hire the right person.” I think there’s really great opportunities that lie ahead for these kids. I had such a good time at leadership today. The places these kids will take us will be incredible if we provide a venue for that. If we’re not preparing them for our past, but for their future, it will be a wonderful joy for the district.
Middleton: My emphasis, all my decisions, are based on what is best for students and student learning. A lot of time there can be other noise within a school community, but we need to stay true to that and when we do that and we support our teachers. Like I said earlier, the most important relationship is between teacher and student. When we keep the focus on that great things happen. We need to be able to decipher what is real noise and what is just static.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.