Read for joy during library’s Winter Program Aurora Ropp and Kris Wiley Youth Librarian Dec 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Kris WileyKris Wiley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Winter Reading Program is in full swing and we encourage young readers to participate for books and other fun prizes.Reading logs and book review forms are located on the library’s website at roseburgpubliclibrary.org and at the library’s main desk.Children and teens can read (or be read to) books of their choice for the program, but those looking for recommendations can’t go wrong with titles that recently inspired us.Picture BooksCurious kids who want to stay up all night will enjoy “All Through the Night: Important Jobs That Get Done at Night” written by Polly Faber and illustrated by Harriet Hobday.This is not your typical nighttime book about a bedtime routine. The story focuses on a mom who goes to work at night when her daughter is getting ready for bed with her dad.Readers see the mom and other workers such as bakers, hospital staff, delivery people, 24-hour store workers, police and more working all through the night.This is a great book to show how there are people doing important jobs all the time, even when you might be sleeping.Middle GradesCanadian Eric Walters is a prolific writer of junior novels, but he is new to me. I started with “The King of Jam Sandwiches,” a good read for older tweens based on Walters’ upbringing. Robbie, 13, lives with his father, whose mental illness affects every aspect of their lives. Robbie likens his dad’s moods to riding an elevator that constantly moves up and down.Robbie keeps his home life secret from his classmates until he meets Harmony, a new student who recently moved into a nearby foster home.Although their first interaction doesn’t go well, Robbie and Harmony quickly realize they have a lot in common and their friendship helps them both deal with their difficult home lives.TeensMature teens may enjoy Malinda Lo’s latest book, a companion to her multiple award-winning “Last Night at the Telegraph Club.”Set in 2013, “A Scatter of Light” is the coming-of-age story of Aria West, whose plans for her final summer before college get derailed, and she is sent to her grandmother’s in Northern California.Disappointed at first, Aria soon befriends her grandma’s gardener, Steph, and Steph’s community of queer women. For Aria, it’s a summer of love and loss that will change her life forever.Side note: Fans of “Telegraph Club” will enjoy the update on that book’s main characters, Lily and Kath, about 60 years after their story began. All of these books are available at the library. Place holds at roseburg.biblionix.com, or contact library staff at library@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7050 for assistance. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Robbie Steph Teens Publishing Commerce Sociology Literature Staff Aria Worker Telegraph Club Update Book Review Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Roseburg caregiver sentenced to 16 months for theft from patient Dachshund survives eight days in wilderness before being found by hunter Wrappin N Rollin to close doors Homeless protest against cleanups, lack of options Dream Center receives surprise donation Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Read for joy during library’s Winter Program Monday's Time Schedule Portland 116, Indiana 100 Portland 116, Indiana 100 Dallas 54, Indianapolis 19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.