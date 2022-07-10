Roseburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program continues through Aug. 20. With reading logs for all ages and the opportunity to win amazing prizes, there is something for everyone.
SRP helps youth maintain their reading skills over the school break, and it inspires a lifelong love of books and learning. Summer is the perfect time to read for joy, and we highly recommend checking out these books we loved.
Picture BooksOne of my favorite picture books that I discovered in the last two years is “Chu’s Day at the Beach,” written by Neil Gaiman and illustrated by Adam Rex.
This is the second story the duo has created about Chu, a little panda with a big sneeze. In this story, the panda family is on a vacation playing on the beach. They are enjoying beach activities when Chu sneezes so hard the ocean splits in two!
Characters walk between the walls of water and see all kinds of cool things, including panda mermaids! Chu has to figure out how to sneeze again and fix the ocean.
This is a hilarious picture book that is especially great if you know someone who is a loud, wild sneezer. I definitely recommend the picture book to anyone looking for a funny story.
Middle GradesI was late to the “New Kid” party, but I’m so glad I joined. Jerry Craft won the 2020 Newbery Medal and 2020 Coretta Scott King Book Awards Author Award for his junior graphic novel depicting a seventh grader’s transition from public school to an elite private school in New York.
Jordan Banks is a likable, relatable kid who feels out of sorts by his new environment, where he is one of only a few students of color. Over the course of the school year, Jordan makes friends, stretches out of his comfort zone and stands up for what is right.
Themes of race, microaggressions and class make this an especially good discussion book.
TeensRecently I read and loved Neal Schusterman’s newer series “Arc of a Scythe,” which starts with the book “Scythe.” The books are set in a future America where medical technology has advanced so far that people never die of natural causes and can be brought back to life even after horrible accidents.
People still are living life and having babies, so there has to be some way to control population numbers if people are not dying naturally.
Enter the Scythes, who are selected to cull the population and the Scythedom that oversees all Scythes. This book follows two teens who have been selected to train as Scythes. During their training they discover there is change brewing in the Scythedom.
This is a fantastic series for teens who consider futuristic solutions and how things can go wrong. I highly recommend it for readers age 13 and up.
All of these books are available at the library. Place holds at roseburg.biblionix.com, or contact library staff at library@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7050 for assistance.
