Roseburg Public Library patrons enjoyed electronic books and audiobooks in record numbers in the fiscal year ending June 30.
Readers checked out 30,200 items from the library’s two online platforms, cloudLibrary and Libby, a 12% increase over the previous year. Digital checkouts accounted for 28% of all library circulation.
Audiobooks checked out slightly more than ebooks. Content for adults drove circulation with New York Times bestsellers and mysteries/thrillers leading the way.
Libby was the more popular option, accounting for 74% of digital circulation. Libby, familiar to many users as OverDrive or Library2Go, has a catalog of 65,000 items. For comparison, Roseburg Public Library houses 78,000 physical items.
Libby is available through the Oregon Digital Library Consortium, a cooperative arrangement among libraries across the state. It’s a large group. In fact, the consortium logged 2.5 million checkouts last year.
Not surprisingly, the hot titles have extensive wait lists, sometimes upwards of six months. However, I encourage you to not get discouraged. Readers get through books fairly fast, and often the holds times are shorter than advertised.
In addition, Roseburg Public Library considers purchasing copies when at least four of our patrons have a hold on a title. Those purchased books are prioritized for Roseburg patrons and become available to the entire consortium when not checked out locally.
CloudLibrary is made possible through a small consortium of libraries in Albany, Corvallis-Benton County and Salem. The catalog is smaller, but new books are available sooner.
I recommend using both platforms, which work on most devices. The primary exception is Kindle Paperwhites, which are compatible only with Libby.
Funding for digital materials is made possible by the library’s operating budget and a grant from the Douglas County Library Foundation.
Library staff is available to provide assistance. Contact us at library@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7050 to schedule an appointment. It usually takes 15 to 30 minutes to set up a device and provide a brief tutorial.
Summer Reading Program for Adults Week 10 BonusAll adults are invited to participate in this week’s summer reading bonus for a chance to win a $10 gift card to Umpqua Sweets & Treats at 1016 SE Oak Ave., Roseburg.
This week participants are invited to share the author and title of two books you have enjoyed: one that features a musician and one about siblings.
To participate, visit the library’s website, and click on “Summer Reading Program.” Click the link labeled “Week 10 Bonus,” and complete the survey. Alternately, paper copies of the quiz are available at the library’s front desk.
One winner will be drawn randomly from all fully completed submissions.
Kris Wiley is the executive director of the Roseburg Public Library.
