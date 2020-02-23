At a geography booth sponsored by Altrusa at the annual Reading Fair at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Terri Webster helped Luke Shaw, 6, of Roseburg, locate North America on a map.
He placed a chicken sticker on it and a starfish sticker on the Pacific Ocean.
The ocean is his favorite spot on the map, he said.
“It’s blue. That’s my next favorite color and I like all the beautiful creatures. And catching fish but not eating them, just catching them. I like the cool stuff in the water,” he said.
The Reading Fair is the signature event of a five-week-long Celebration of Literacy 2020, sponsored by Altrusa International, Inc. of Roseburg and the Umpqua Literacy Council. Celebration of Literacy Co-Chairwoman Maxine Durst said she was pleased with the crowds at this year’s fair.
Students received books at a book walk patterned after a cake walk and collected coupons for a turn in a bounce house. Booths were sponsored by local educational and cultural organizations including the city libraries of Roseburg, Sutherlin and Oakland. There were also balloon animals and clowns.
“They see how important it is to learn to read. We try to do this in a fun way with activities kids enjoy,” Durst said.
That’s fitting because one of the great things about reading is that it is fun, she said.
Luke — whose favorite color is orange, by the way — may or may not have been aware that he’d just had a successful geography lesson. He was too busy having fun.
“A lot of the kids do know their continents pretty good. I’m actually surprised,” Webster said.
Sometimes she had to help them find what they’re looking for. Either way, she said, “they like the stickers.”
In another part of the Exhibit Building, students sat on the floor weaving mats out of a reed plant called tule.
Roseburg Public Schools Indian Education Coordinator Juliana Marez said the tule was obtained through trade with the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians.
Mats like the ones the students were weaving were used by coastal tribes to cover floors and to create temporary shelters, she said.
Marez’s grandson Dominic Marez, 7, and granddaughter Eliana Marez, 4, had made rain sticks out of dowels filled with beans at another booth.
Dominic said the rain stick was “actually the second funnest” thing he’d made.
Even cooler, he’d used some of the tule to weave a fan that his grandmother said was like those that would have been used to fan the flames of a fire or been dipped into water to create a cool breeze in the summertime.
At a nearby booth, Kira Ragan, 11, had colored a paper fish-themed windsock and attached crepe paper streamers.
Ragan said the best thing about the fair was “getting new books on how to make things. You trade books you’ve had since you were little for books you want to read now.”
At another booth sponsored by Roseburg Sister Cities, children were making hachimaki headbands with the red sun of the Japanese flag and their names written in Japanese.
Akiyo Riggs, of Roseburg, said the headbands are traditionally worn during fighting or other strength-based activities.
Students were also making Kuki City bookmarks, Kuki City being Roseburg’s sister city in Japan, and origami peace cranes.
Ralleigh Bashford, 9, said it wasn’t too hard to write his name in Japanese on the hachimaki headband he was wearing. That’s because the booth contained a paper with the correct Japanese writing.
“If you don’t know Japanese it’s really hard, but not if you know it,” Ralleigh said.
His mother Angela Bashford said it was the first time they’d attended the fair, and it was amazing. They’d picked up plenty of reading material for free.
“We got a box of books. It’s super great,” she said.
