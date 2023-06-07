A few minutes before joining in on a time-honored ceremony Monday to put a new fire engine into service, Melrose Elementary students flexed their muscles in a show of strength. They would need those muscles to push and pull the new engine into its place at Douglas County Fire District No. 2 (DCFD2) Station 3 next door to the school.

Chelsea Duncan is communications coordinator for Roseburg Public Schools.

