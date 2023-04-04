An effort to recall Glide School District Board Chair Candice Voynick is under way.
Recall campaign underway against Glide school board chair
- The News-Review
-
- Updated
- 0
An effort to recall Glide School District Board Chair Candice Voynick is under way.
Douglas County Clerk Daniel Loomis said on March 27 his office approved the petition to begin gathering signatures.
Chief petitioner Abigail Malek’s petition statement claims that Voynick has violated board policies and cites a list of examples Malek believes are not being followed.
Malek told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that for years, community members and students have put forth the effort to enter a two-way relationship with the board. Malek said this has been an ongoing issue for quite some time. She claimed there is an overwhelming lack of transparency and that the board has not acted on good faith in regards to the meeting business listed on public records and has not upheld district policies. Malek said many people in the community have requested a recall process because they don’t believe Voynick is representing the community or students.
Voynick said that in her five years on the board, she has never wavered from following through on her obligations and commitment to the district, staff and students. Voynick said in 2022 when the superintendent resigned, the board agreed to hire an interim superintendent, as the timing was not sufficient for a full permanent superintendent search. She said that during that process the board made a commitment to follow through with a full permanent superintendent search. Voynick said, “As a board member, I stand by this commitment and will continue to do my due diligence to fulfill this commitment.”
Voynick was reelected to a four-year term on the school board in May 2021, when she ran against Kris Malek.
Loomis said Abigail Malek has until June 19 to gather 542 signatures from registered voters in that school district to move the effort forward.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.