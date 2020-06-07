The Reedsport Community Charter School’s class of 2020 graduation was by invitation at 1 p.m. June 7 at the Reedsport Community Charter School auditorium, 2260 Longwood Drive, Reedsport. There will be a parade through town starting at 6 p.m.
Elsa Frakes is valedictorian. Elsa was raised in Reedsport. She is the daughter of Ron and Beth Frakes and a big sister to Elias and Lily. Elsa has participated in swimming and track and was National Honor Society president. She was the student blood drive host and was an honor roll student all four years. Elsa plans to attend Oregon State University majoring in civil engineering.
Makenzie Seeley is salutatorian. Makenzie is the daughter of Heather and Jon Train. She is big sister to Garrett, Natalie and John. Makenzie graduated high school with a 3.8 GPA. She was the National Honors Society Vice President. She participated in varsity volleyball, basketball, and softball for four years. She was second team all-conference setter for volleyball her junior year, and first team all-conference setter her senior year. In basketball, she was a three time honorable mention, and played in the South Coast All-Star game two times. In softball, she was first team all-conference pitcher her sophomore year and second team all-conference utility her junior year. She was a homecoming princess her junior and senior year. While being active in sports and academics, she also contributed 70 community service hours. Her junior and senior year she held down two jobs, one at the local Ace Hardware store and a second as a lifeguard at the Highland Pool. She plans on attending college at Lane Community College and obtaining a degree as a physical therapist assistant
The 2020 graduates are: Javier Analco, Michael Bensen, EmmaLeigh Berry, Malin Blevins, Kendallynn Bond, Lucius Bouslough, Emily Brown, Jacob Chaney, Jamison Conger, Nicole Cooper, Ryan Dascher, Brady Dexter, Kassandra Diehl, Kambel Eunice, Elsa Frakes, Kimberly Galan, Alexis Gillen, Logan Gillen, Austee Hall, Brayden Harlon, Brendon Harrison, Samantha Howard, Kiran Kaur, Madison Kay, Shania Kelley, Joseph Kennedy, Katlyn Larimer, Ethan Logo, Lizbet Lopez, Matthew Luke, Austin Manicke, Christopher McCloskey, Dallas McGill, Willow Neary, Kahnor Pickett, Christopher Reed, Joelle Rodriguez, Guadalupe Rojas, Christopher Schleve, Ashley Schuttpelz, Makenzie Seeley, Aubrey Smetana, Tyler Thornton, Michael Turula, Brenna Younkers.
