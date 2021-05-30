Reedsport Community Charter School 2021 graduation ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 13 at Reedsport Community Charter School auditorium, 2260 Longwood Drive. This ceremony is not open to the public.
The Project Graduation Grad Night will also be held on Sunday, June 13. Graduate will meet in the school’s back parking lot at 6 p.m. for a parade. Route TBD.
Jacob Dukovich is valedictorian. He is the son of Ron and Joanna Dukovich. Throughout high school, Jacob was involved with the National Honor Society and track and field. Jacob volunteers with the Reedsport Fire Department and also plays the guitar. After high school he plans to attend Southwestern Oregon Community College to take general courses and then will transfer to a university. He also plans to continue to find new ways to help the community.
Ashley Swift is salutatorian. She is the daughter of Kevin and Shelley Swift. In high school she was involved with National Honor Society, blood drive coordinator for the American Red Cross, danced for Time and Tide Dance Company and is graduating as salutatorian with an Honors Diploma and 29 college credits. After high school Ashley plans to attend Southwestern Oregon Community College and then transfer to Southern Oregon University for her bachelors degree in teaching early elementary school education.
2021 graduates of Reedsport Community Charter School are: Joseph Allen, CJ Anderson, Bella Baker, Aidan Bright, Cora Bruce, Senella Caldwell, Alex Carson, Elijah Carson, Nicole Cartier, Justin Cassaro, Randi Dexter, Jacob Dukovich, Divinity Farris, Desaray Gomez, Samantha Klier, Courtney Manicke, Cheyenne McCart, Ricki McCarty, Chase Moon, Alexander Neufeld, Jadyn Ollivier, Jesse Padilla, Payton Plagmann, Aubree Rohde, Haylee Sams, Zoe Sandberg, Brittany Smith, Christian Solomon, Nathen Stemper, Ashley Swift, Phillip Taylor, James Thornton, Marin Turney, Sean Williams and Thomas Wolford.
