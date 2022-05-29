Reedsport Community Charter School 2022 graduation ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at Reedsport Community Charter School gymnasium, 2260 Longwood Drive.
Jenna Quinn Lindeman is valedictorian. She is the daughter of Jack and Melissa Lindeman of Reedsport. Jenna is the president of National Honor Society and is the student representative on the Reedsport City Council. During the summer Jenna has worked as a veterinary assistant at the Osburn Veterinary Clinic in Florence. Jenna is planning to attend Oregon State University to study animal science.
Elias Frakes is salutatorian. He is the son of Ronald and Beth Frakes. Elias has frequently been on the honor roll and was the Vice-President of the local chapter of National Honor Society. He plans to attend Oregon State University to obtain a degree in engineering.
The 2022 graduates ofReedsport Community Charter School are: Michael Robert Bowling, Avery Joseph Dae Brandon, Shaylynn Elizabeth Conger, Jenna Ann Corcoran, Sheyanne Ursela Nicole Curnutt, Savannah Juanene Dixon, Elias Seth Frakes, Brandon James GoodBuffalo, Cassandra Rose Galan, Mason Alejandro Gallo-Rochon, Ilene Ruth Glover, Camden Allen Gust, Jason Lee Hammontree, Jillian Paige Hancock, Kayleigh Anne Jacques, Derek Alexander Johnson, Kyren Lee Johnson, Michael Dewayne Joy, Audrey Adalyne Kohl, Haylee Kay Lent, Jenna Quinn Lindeman, Karsyn Jewell Loper, Jose Martinez Jr, Dominic Allen Morgan, Mikela Nickenzie Murray, Alexia Marian Myers, Kennean Delane Noggle, Deborah Evelyn Schailzel, Hannah Rose Schuttpelz, Garrett Michael Seeley, Jayda Lynn Sharrai, Zoey Elizabeth Slider, Logan Alexander Smith, Aaron Michael Solomon, Adam Andrew Solomon, Jordan Taylor Stanley, John Michael Train, Brock Evan Wilson.
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
