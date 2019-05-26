Reedsport Community Charter School graduation begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Reedsport Community Charter School gymnasium, 2260 Longwood Drive, Reedsport. The speaker will be Mr. Tom Wright.
Kyle Barnes is valedictorian. Kyle was raised in Reedsport. He is the son of Cindy Phillips and Jeremy Barnes and a big brother to Zac. Kyle has played baseball and basketball for four years at RCCS while earning a GPA of 3.7. He is taking college math and AP Literature. Kyle enjoys hunting in his spare time and after high school plans to enter a trade, such as heavy equipment operation.
Toby Storey is salutatorian. Toby is the son of Steven Storey who is in the Coast Guard and Jennifer Storey a special education assistant. Toby was born in Idaho and moved to Oregon, Washington, California, and back to Oregon by age 14. Toby has played golf for two years and maintains a 3.5 GPA while taking college math, AP Literature, and anatomy. He is also president of the National Honor Society. Toby plans to go to Southern Oregon University as a chemistry major, he wants to work in the forensic science field.
The 2019 graduates are: Bailey Anderson, Kyle Barnes, Gage Billings, Jacoby Caldwell, Michael Carson, Krystle Chavez, Rhonni Cramm, McKenna Dixon, Nicholas Glover, Jaden Hall, Paige Hausmann-Noel, Taylor Joy, Carson Keith, Sabrena Kessler, Nicholas Klier, Hawk Kring, Lars Kruzick, Julian Lastra-Ayala, Griffin Lavigne, Mariyah Lumpkin-Harp, Dennis Magee, Damian Martin, Tausurae Miller, Alyssa Neves, Damon Ostmeyer, Ryan Parker, Damon Peck, Brody Priest, Jordan Priest, Cody Readen, Erin Sharp, Michael Stanley, Andrew Stoltey, Toby Storey, Nicole Tabler, Britney Taylor, Brayden Terry, Leo Voepel, Mason Wallace, Morgan Williams, Katarina Ziska.
