ROSEBURG — Five Roseburg High School seniors have been chosen as finalists for the 2023 Future First Citizen Award.
Foundation President Brian Prawitz said the outstanding students will share $26,000 in scholarship money, with the winner earning $10,000 toward tuition at the college of their choice. The remaining four finalists will each receive $4,000 scholarships.
Prawitz said the award recognizes five top seniors as future leaders, volunteers, supporters, and role models who will make a difference in the community.
The finalists are: Charlize Dela Cruz, Makaela Carter, Colton Kohler, Jazlyn Landeros and Levi Shumway.
A Foundation press release said the students will be interviewed by a panel that includes a representative from the Roseburg High School Foundation, a past winner of the Future First Citizen Award, and three local business leaders who have donated to the scholarship fund.
The winner will be announced at the fourth annual Roseburg High School Foundation Scholarship Night, set for 5:30 p.m. March 14 at the Rose Theater at RHS. Admission is free.
The release said the Future First Citizen recognition and scholarship award was initiated for Roseburg High School seniors approximately 20 years ago. The Roseburg High School Foundation Board assumed oversight of the recognition in 2020.
