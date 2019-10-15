Plastic body parts and stringy cobwebs were hauled into the basement of the Roseburg High School Heritage Building Saturday.
Plastic garbage bags created walls.
An old boiler’s clacks and creaks and groans traveled through the piping in an appropriately creepy way.
This was the scene of horror that awaited the visitor to what will soon become the 7th Annual Haunted House put on by the RHS Unified Partners Club and the honor students. This year’s event is called The Dungeon Awakes.
Partners Club advisers Arwyn Buller and Fawn Shilts coordinate the teens who put the haunted house together. Buller said it’s the first time the event has actually been held on campus.
“I’m very excited to be down here. It’s just creepy by itself,” Buller said.
And who knows, said Shilts, a building that’s around 100 years old might offer some paranormal thrills of its own.
Buller’s daughter Samantha is a sophomore now, but she’s been helping put the haunted house together for seven years. On Saturday, she was helping put together a clown room involving what may turn out to be some very unfortunate stuffed animals.
It wasn’t her first time.
“The first year we did it I was small but I was creepy,” Samantha said.
That year, she dressed up as a clown and used a bloody machete to chop heads off the toys. She’s not sure exactly how this year’s clown room will shape up.
Working the haunted house has helped her tame her own fears, she said.
“It made me less scared to go through other ones because I knew how it worked,” she said.
Cecilia Torvik, a senior in the honor society, was helping put up synthetic cobwebs. She said she was eager to get the haunted house together so they could scare some people and raise some money.
“It’s a really fun event, and I’m excited to be a part if it,” she said.
Torvik said she isn’t a clown but she might dress up as one.
“I’m not afraid of them, but I know a lot of people are so it would be kind of fun to get that reaction out of them,” she said.
Shilts doesn’t like being closed up in a dark place, but she mastered her fear in order to shut herself in a closet and demonstrate how spooky a moving light could look through an empty hole where the doorknob should be.
She said the money raised will go to help the Partners Club, which brings disabled and nondisabled students together, and gives disabled students a chance to participate in sports and other social activities. It’s a program that helps remove some social barriers, she said.
Jared Casey, a senior, plays basketball with Partners Club. He said he was a little freaked out by the haunted house already. What does he find most frightening?
“People jumping out of the doors and scaring the heck out of me,” he said.
Even so, he said it was fun to hang out with his friends.
Liem Wilson, a junior, was putting up decorations next to a bed with a white bed sheet. Several boxes sat on top of the bed. One contained a pair of jeans with plastic bloody guts spilling out.
None of that bothered Wilson, who said corpses just aren’t something he’s scared of. Now, creepy crawly critters like the giant spider just down the hall, that’s another story.
“Bugs horrify me,” Wilson said. “Disgusting. Evil.”
The haunted house will be open from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 17 and from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 18 and 19 at the RHS Heritage Building next to the gym building. Admission is $5.
