The Riddle High School’s class of 2020 Commencement Ceremonies will be by invitation only at 11 a.m. June 6 at the Riddle High School Football Field.
Raylynn Ann Scott is valedictorian. She is the daughter of Daniel Scott of Oakhurst, California, and Beverly Scott of Riddle. Raylynn was the band president and played oboe and flute, she was the student body president, cheer captain, participated in track and field and all theater productions since 8th grade. She also participated in Just Us, a traveling theater. Raylynn has maintained a 4.0 GPA in high school and college as she took dual credit courses. She has more hundreds of volunteer hours from her involvements with Open Bible Christian Center. Raylynn plans to go to Corban University to get a master’s degree in psychology.
Carolynn Marie Short is salutatorian. She is the daughter of Jason and Tavia Short, stepdaughter of Bobbie Short. Carolynn is class president, president of Impact Club, section leader for flutes in concert band, and has participated in track and book club as well. Her highlight of high school was being able to go to Disneyland with band and using a professional Disney recording studio. Carolynn will be attending Western Oregon University.
The 2020 graduates are: Jasmine Jade Allen, Hunter Leo Behlke , Drake James Borschowa, Logen Ira Bridges, BreeAnna Lynn Bryant, Kane Alan Chandler, Luccia Lenore Ellis-Buck, Jonathan Bishop Godfrey, Colby Wayne Greer, Mckayla Maelynn Justice, Jim Kilts, Genaveve Louise Klope, Seth Avian Klope, Katie Lee Langdon, Andrew Lessley, Chantz Robert James Lewis, Stasia Ann McCleskey, Dylan Gregory Moore, Jade Elizabeth Morris, Alysia A. Scharbrough, Katarina Lee-Ann Schartner, Raylynn Ann Scott, Shawn Gregory Scott, Carolynn Marie Short, Ricky Lee Stewart, Ashley Rose Young.
