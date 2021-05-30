Riddle High School graduation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12 at the Riddle High School football field, 147 Main St. Location is subject to change. Attendance dependent upon county risk level.
Madison Hold is a valedictorian. Throughout high school, Madison has played varsity volleyball and participated in drama club. She is also a member of the National Honor Society. Along with her high school diploma, Madison will be receiving an allied health certificate from Umpqua Community College when she graduates.
Paige Ryen Knight is a valedictorian. Paige has been involved with the Riddle volleyball program for four years, including serving as team captain for the varsity team her junior year. She will graduate with a variety of duel college credit courses, as well as her allied health certificate from Umpqua Community College. Paige plans to attend the nursing program at Umpqua Community College.
Emilee Ball is salutatorian. She is a varsity athlete involved with volleyball and softball and is a member of the National Honor Society. Emilee plans to attend Oregon Institute of Technology for pre-med science.
2021 Riddle High School graduates are: Emilee Marie Ball, Paige Elizabeth Boot, Hunter Ray Buchanan, Lilliana Dorian Crocker, Tacoma Toyota Lee Davis, Hannah Fenn, Madison Dawn Hold, Paige Ryen Knight, Peyton Bryce Miller, Wyatt James Pilkinton, Seth Allen Preston, Allison Kathleen Rechain, and Samantha Louise Smith.
