Riddle High School graduation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Riddle High School football field, 147 Main St.
Mario Dion Gianotti is a valedictorian. He has attended Riddle since kindergarten. During his time at Riddle, Mario participated in scouting and earned his Eagle Scout award. Mario also played basketball and made skyline player of the league his senior year. Mario plans to attend a university to pursue a career in public health.
Josiah Scott Bosse is a salutatorian. His academic achievements reflect the effort he consistently invests in carrying out his responsibilities. He takes pride in being loyal to his friends and family and being a respectful, dedicated student. Josiah was one of six Douglas County seniors selected to participate in the 2022 Oregon All Star 6-Man Football Game, won the school-wide Patriot’s Pen writing contest his freshman year, worked summer and side jobs throughout high school, and is currently employed full time. He plans to pursue a career in locksmithing.
The 2022 graduates of Riddle High School are: Christian Anthony Bean, Josiah Scott Bosse, Lea Rain Brunskill, Desiree Cecile Buchanan, Kellen Robert Canty, Chase Blane Coleman, Maisie Louise Davenport, Maddison R Gaedecke-Hollamon, Mario Dion Gianotti, Chase Matthew Greer, Kristen Kate Harp, Richard Elmer Hicks, Lomasi Jo Kerr, James Henry Klope, Alexzandra Elyse Miles, Jacob Alan Morris, Jesse James Myers, Maliki H. Nicoson, Dawson D. Osterman, Hayden Douglas Perez, Konrad Christian-Michael Pinch, Johnathan Powell, Doris Ann Quintanilla, Victoria Lorraine Renfro, and Ivan Jack Michael Rhea.
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of RHS, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.