RIDDLE — Instead of reopening to in-person instruction, students at Riddle School District will continue distance learning a little while longer.
School districts throughout Douglas County were informed by Douglas Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer on Sept. 9 that they could reopen to in-person learning as the county had met the state requirements put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus. The Oregon Department of Education made it clear the county no longer meets those guidelines and schools will not be able to reopen to in-person learning.
"ODE and Dr. Dannenhoffer had different interpretations of the re-open rules sent out in ODE guidance," Riddle Superintendent Dave Gianotti said. "I have read it and believe that Dr. Dannenhoffer’s interpretation of what was written appeared correct."
State officials told Gianotti that schools that were open to in-person education were allowed to remain open, while all others were not allowed to reopen.
In a letter to parents and community members, Gianotti expressed his frustration and disappointment.
Schools throughout Douglas County will be informed of their in-person reopening status after a meeting Wednesday between the Oregon Department of Education, the Oregon Health Authority and the Governor's office.
Although there is no in-person education for grades 4-12 this week in Riddle, there will be in-person school for kindergarten through third grade and small cohorts of students with special needs. All others will be continuing with comprehensive distance learning.
Douglas County no longer met the state guidelines for reopening, due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
To reopen to in-person education, schools had to meet all guidelines set out by state officials. There were also three health criteria that had to met to reopen to in-person learning:
1. The state test positivity rating had to be 5% or less.
2. The county test positivity rating had to be 5% or less.
3. There could be no more than 10 cases per 100,000 people to reopen schools.
On Sept. 9, Douglas County met all those criteria. However, according to data released Sept. 19 by the Oregon Health Authority the county no longer meets two of the criteria; the state test positivity rate was 6.2%, the county test positivity rate was 5% and there were 18.7 cases per 100,000 people in the past week.
Riddle updated its operational blueprints on Sept. 15 for the high school and Sept. 16 for the elementary school.
Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill said, "If you haven't opened yet, you're not eligible (to reopen). If you have already started, then you can continue. Once you open under the exceptions, you can stay open, and then you continue to work with your local public health authority."
This exception was originally created so schools wouldn't continuously change its instructional method.
If schools start in-person instruction and the county has more than 20 cases per 100,000 people or the test positivity rate is 7.5% or higher, for more than a week, schools should start a transition plan to distance learning. If there are more than 30 cases per 100,000 people and the test positivity rate is at 10% or higher in the county for more than a week than schools will need to immediately shift to distance learning.
