Four small robots worked their way across a taped-off space on the Roseburg High School gym floor, racing against the clock.
The robots in this match, and the teams that created them, were competing in the Southern Oregon Area Robotics league tournament Saturday.
Each team’s robot was put through its paces throughout the day’s matches.
The main objective is to direct the robot to pick up small plastic objects from one corner, called the “warehouse,” and place those onto one of the three shelves of a “shipping hub.”
Another goal is to get the robot to place a plastic object reminiscent of a badminton birdie on top of the shipping hub, a maneuver called “capstone.”
The robots are built and programmed by the student teams, made up of high school, junior high and 4-H students.
The robots are small and cube-shaped with extending arms. They have to fit within an 18-inch cube and are made from a variety of parts. They can have wooden or 3D printed parts, but not hydraulics.
Austin Henderson, sophomore and leader of the Robogoats team from Rogue River High School, said Sammy was the team’s second robot this season.
“The first one had too many issues, so we just rebuilt,” he said.
Henderson said he’s been programming since seventh grade.
“I’ve been interested in robotics for pretty much as long as I can remember,” he said.
Alex Wilk, a junior and member of Quasar team from St. Mary’s School in Medford, said he’s in his third year of robotics.
He works on strategy and scouting. He meets with other teams, to figure out the strategies they’ll use when they’re matched up as allies in a match.
“For me personally, I’m not super into building and programming. I’m actually in it more for the social aspect,” he said. “People don’t expect it, but there’s a lot more to robotics than meets the eye.”
Unlike most other teams, Quasar chose not to name its robot because it’s changed for each meet. But team member and junior Dylan Daneman said it did give names to its parts, like To Be Determined, TBD for short, for its arm design.
Ian Russell, a junior on the RHS Aries team, said he has been participating in robotics for three years.
“I like the engineering and the programming,” he said.
Aries, with a robot called Mrs. Sea Turtle, went on to win the robotics competition Saturday. It was one of three RHS teams at the tournament, along with several others from Douglas County.
Michele Zimmer, robotics coordinator for St. Mary’s School, said it’s fun encouraging the students to connect with real world applications of robotics.
Zimmer said the games are organized around the idea of “coopertition,” a blend of cooperation and competition.
For each match, two teams cooperate with each other to compete against two other teams.
The teams are continually shuffled throughout the day, so the opponent for one match could be the ally in the next.
“You want to help your fellow team because you never know when you’re going to be paired with them,” she said.
The students also form community.
“This is a really special program, because it connects the students with real-world applications but also gives them a chance to have fun and meet new people,” she said.
Zimmer, who is an engineer herself, said tries to teach students not to fear failure.
“Failure is just a data point. Keep trying and learn what you can,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.