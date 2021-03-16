Melrose Elementary School students kicked off STEAM Week with a virtual assembly hosted by robotics engineer Mike Hector, who happens to be an alumnus of the small school in Roseburg and a roboticist for the top tech companies in the world.
"It takes a lot of STEM skills to design and build these robots," Hector said. "But it also takes a lot of creativity to come up with new ideas to make them better. When I was a student at Melrose, I loved playing with marbles at recess, running the Melrose mile, and going to the beach during the fifth grade coast trip. And along with my reading, writing and math classes, I also built robots."
Hector went on to attend Jo Lane Middle School, Roseburg High School, University of Portland and Oregon State University, continuing to focus more on engineering and robotics at each school.
Hector hosted two interactive presentations, one for students in grades K-2 and another for students in grades 3-5.
"I'm going to talk to you today about how I use the things I learned at Melrose to build awesome robots," he said. "I built many different kinds of robots. I built robots that work in factories, which are really good at doing the same thing over and over — like these robots, which, all they do is put these boxes in a neat little row and then stack them on a conveyor belt. I've also worked on more experimental robots like this walking robot, which I built at Oregon State University."
Hector got connected with the school when he donated to the Lego MakerSpace at the school through DonorsChoose, a nonprofit to help raise funds for schools. He left a message with his donations and Principal Tammy Rasmussen reached out to connect.
"I love hearing about why Melrose was special to people," she said. "He talked about how, when he was a student here that he was in a Lego Robotics Club. He took that love of building robots from elementary school, into his career. And now builds these high tech, super secret projects. That's his life now and so he just really built a love of Lego and robots and engineering, through some of his experiences here at Melrose."
The session for grades 3-5 was hosted by Shannon Ruiz, a fourth grade teacher. Ruiz was Hector's first grade teacher at St. Joseph's Catholic School, after which Hector attended Melrose for fourth and fifth grade.
When Ruiz had a chance to speak to him before the presentation he recalled that when he was in first grade she called him a scientist.
"He still has memories of putting that in his head, helping him to believe that that could be a possibility," she said, adding that she believes all her students can achieve greatness.
"He did such a good job with the kids, and it was breathtaking to see him," Ruiz said. "It made me proud and almost brought tears to my eyes to see this young man that I taught so long ago, doing some really cool things: inspiring children, my class, my own children. It just really came full circle and felt good and made me proud of the work that we do as teachers. He had someone amazing teachers along the way who fondly remember him. He's kind of my own personal celebrity."
Hector explained different functions of robots to the students and gave students the opportunity to ask questions or make comments about some of the robots he helped designed throughout the years. While Hector is a robotics engineer, the work is done as a team.
As the presentation went on, the questions and comments centered around a lot of the same things Hector said he takes into account at the start of a new project.
"You guys are really thinking like engineers now," Hector said.
By the end of the presentation, each student was given a small bag of Legos and an engineering challenge.
Students were taught to engineer using a process that goes from planning to creating to problem solving.
In the fifth grade class taught by Jennifer Luther students were asked to design a robot that would make life easier for someone else.
In Ruiz's class, students built catapults, while other classes were asked to develop a faster way of transportation to France and others were tasked with creating a drawbridge.
"It was fascinating, seeing them realize that maybe they didn't have to use all of their pieces — that maybe less was more — to build a sturdier catapult," Ruiz said. "Not everyone was successful so that was another discussion that we had about, 'It's okay to fail.' We persevere and it ended very positively and we're going to try again and they were drawing. They did all the steps in the engineering process."
