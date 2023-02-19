WINSTON — Emily Redling, Miss Umpqua Valley 2022, and Emma Hargraves, Miss Douglas County’s Outstanding Teen 2022, will be taking the stage at Sunday’s Miss Douglas County Scholarship Competition at the Winston Community Center.
“We’re doing a duet,” Redling said. “It’ll be the first and last time. It’s a little outside the box for us, but I think it shows the next group that it is about taking risks and being a role model.”
Hargraves said she’s looking forward to the event where everything comes together and “you can see the girls really connect.” She has been to all of the practices where the contestants got ready for the event.
Redling and Hargraves will also be on hand to crown the next titleholders as there will be 14 young women competing for three titles, starting at 5 p.m.
The two current titleholder were recording their goodbyes earlier this week and choked up when realizing their reign was almost over.
Hargraves has been involved in the competition for four years, while Redling joined the Miss Douglas County organization last year. Redling had done pageants in Florida, while attending college, but found the Douglas County organization to be much more involved.
“I feel so loved and cared for by all these incredible people,” she said.
Joining the Miss Douglas County organization is a job, as all of the contestants will tell you. Most volunteer weekly with each choosing a social impact initiative that is important to them.
When asked if they had any advice for the next titleholders, Hargraves said, “Make your year uniquely yours.”
Hargraves said instead of focusing on what others had done before her, she found that it was best to focus on things she was passionate about and volunteer for organizations that aligned with those values and work to highlight them.
For Hargraves that meant focusing on foster care and making sure there are enough foster homes in Oregon.
“Be present, be a role model to girls, be prepared and be a representative for what you believe in. It goes by too fast,” was Redling’s advice.
Redling changed her social impact platform a few times during her tenure, but ultimately realized homelessness was an issue near and dear to her heart — she had been homeless when she was 6. She helped the organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace several times during the year and hopes to continue helping them even after she hands over the crown.
Hargraves is a senior at Roseburg High School and will continue studying at Umpqua Community College next year with the hopes of transferring to Oregon Tech. Redling is finishing up her bachelor’s degree and hopes to get into grad school to earn her Master of Business Administration.
Sarah Hollander Holborow, Miss Douglas County 2003, will emcee Sunday’s event while celebrating her 20-year anniversary of being crowned.
There will be three candidates vying for the title of Miss Douglas County — Amy Greig, Aspen Young and Brynn Spoon. The newly crowned winner will advance to the Miss Oregon competition, which is held in July in Seaside.
The rest of the contestant will be competing for titles of Miss Douglas County Teen and Miss Umpqua Valley Teen. The teens will move on to the Miss Oregon’s Teen Competition in April in North Bend.
Tickets are $25 at the door. Seating is limited for the event, but there will also be an option of livestream tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.