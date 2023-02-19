IMG_3610r.jpg

(From left) Marin Gray, Emma Hargraves and Emily Redling will hand over their crowns at Sunday’s Miss Douglas County competition at Winston Community Center.

 Photos courtesy of KERI BLUE PHOTOGRAPHY

WINSTON — Emily Redling, Miss Umpqua Valley 2022, and Emma Hargraves, Miss Douglas County’s Outstanding Teen 2022, will be taking the stage at Sunday’s Miss Douglas County Scholarship Competition at the Winston Community Center.

Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.