FFA members create landscaping projects and other exhibits to showcase at the Douglas County Fair.
At the Douglas County Fairground from Aug. 9-12, students showed off different projects at the fair. FFA Way showed other sides to agriculture and FFA, shifting the focus away from animals. FFA Way was an area in the Douglas Hall Building dedicated to FFA. It exhibits different FFA chapters landscapes, welding projects from ag mechanics and educational displays.
On Aug. 4 a group of Sutherlin’s FFA members met up at Young’s Garden, where they chose and planned how to use plants to create a 12-by-12 foot landscape. After discussing how to plot everything and what to get, they brought it all to the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Then nice and early the next day they set work.
Madyson Doolittle Brown, an incoming Sutherlin senior, said, “I enjoyed learning more about how to design different kinds of plants and working together with my friends to create something as cool as this landscape project… (it) was so much fun.”
The landscape project is a valuable way for students to learn about not only different kinds of plants, but color themes and organization as well. The goal is to make it look appealing, so learning about what inherent design elements go together was something interesting for members to learn about. Sutherlin’s landscape placed first overall with Oakland earning second. Young’s Garden and Douglas Farmers Co-op donated to the Sutherlin FFA program, making the exhibit possible.
Going further into the educational displays, all of them were made by high school students in class where they had to do their own research, create their own posters and, in some cases, come up with a lab. It was a large range of topics such as why agriculture/FFA are important, the values of FFA, different agricultural industries and even things that affect the ag industries such as infectious diseases, climate issues or natural disasters. About half the area was designated towards the ag mechanics.
There were many different projects that were there competing and to showcase from different schools around the district. Many students made things like cutting boards, side tables and wall decor. There were bigger projects as well such as benches, chainsaw holders and even a trailer. Putting together these designs made students think about what they were going to make, how they would make it and what supplies would be needed. Having them create these taught organization, shop skills, safety skills and how to follow things step by step.
FFA Way was an excellent way to show how students use hands-on learning, what they are learning and why it’s useful to not just them, but our community as well.
Bailey Teske, another incoming Sutherlin senior, said, “I was really excited to help put the landscape display together. It’s my senior year and I enjoyed working with everyone and problem solving to get it done. I’m really proud of the end result.”
(1) comment
If this was Douglas Hall, where were all of the exhibits??? This looks empty.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.