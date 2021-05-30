The Rose School/Connections Learning/ACES GED Program 2021 graduation ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. June 9 at the Wildlife Safari, 1790 Safari Road, Winston.
2021 Rose School graduates are: Joseph Barragan, Shauna Biles, Dilynn Hall and Shaina Knox
Graduates of the 2021 Aces GED program are: JannaRay Basore, Braden “Alex” Byers, Tristan Clagg, Jakob Cornell, Erica Fargher and Jeremiah Petralli.
2021 Connections Learning graduates are: Gracie Dake, Tate Denzer, Jordan Homan, Caleb Jeffers, Libbey Ketchum, Bryant O’Grady, Jace Russell and Logan Todd.
