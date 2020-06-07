Roseburg High School’s class of 2020 Commencement Ceremonies was streamed via the Roseburg High School website www.roseburg.k12.or.us/students/graduation-2020 at 11 a.m. June 6, followed by a car parade.
Joel Haga is a special speaker. Valedictorians are Alice Anderson, Garrett Clark, Lydia Ferguson, Isabelle Hervey, Emma LoCicero, Peyton Manning, McKenna Melvin, Micah Nichols, Brighid Rickman, Zachary Traul, Quinlan Wedge. Salutatorians are. Hannah Bryan, Eryn Clark, Ashtyn Hooten, Annika Kloepper, Mayah Pappas, Alexander Simmons
Alice Rose Anderson is a valedictorian. Her parents are Scott and Jennifer Anderson of Roseburg. Alice was a dancer and dance teacher, Link Crew leader, and member of National Honor Society, Key Club and took AP classes in calculus, U.S. government and English. She plans to attend Utah State University to study mechanical engineering.
Garrett Allen Clark is valedictorian. His parents are Allen and Debra Clark of Roseburg. Garrett participated in vocal fusion, concert choir, marching band and bowling. He plans to attend Umpqua Community College.
Lydia Kate Ferguson is valedictorian. Her parent is Jennifer Ferguson of Roseburg. Lydia had an afternoon job all throughout high school. She plans to attend Oregon Institute of Technology to study biology health sciences.
Isabelle Grace Hervey is valedictorian. Her parents are Gregg and Sharon Hervey of Roseburg. She was Roseburg High School ASB President, a senior ballet member at Chitwood Studio of Dance, Roseburg High School Future First Citizen for 2020, National Honor Society Member, FCCLA member and gold medal recipient at FCCLA state competition. Isabelle plans to attend Oregon State University to exploring studies in elementary education, science and math.
Emma Jillian LoCicero is valedictorian. Her parents are Shawn LoCicero of Buffalo, New York, and Tamara Chaffey of Roseburg. Emma participated in cross country. After taking a year off for traveling and working, she plans to attend University of Oregon to study architecture.
Peyton Matthew Manning is valedictorian. His parents are Matthew and Sherri Manning of Roseburg. He participated in color guard, theater, marching band, vocal fusion and was the co-editor in chief of the student newspaper Orange R. Peyton plans to attend the University of Oregon majoring in chemistry, hoping to become a pathologist.
McKenna Kae Melvin is valedictorian. Her parents are Joe and Christy Melvin of Roseburg. McKenna was a team captain for both the soccer and lacross team. She plans to enlist in the United States Navy, working in aviation electronics.
Micah Ambrose Nichols is valedictorian. His parents are William Nichols of Roseburg and Hannah Nichols of Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Micah won first place in the UACT High School Youth Talent Competition, and first place in percussion solo at the Ashland Solo & Ensemble Festival. He was an RME pit student leader and plans to attend University of Oregon, majoring in music and computer science.
Brighid Autumn Eloise Rickman is valedictorian. Her parents are David and Stacy Rickman of Roseburg. Brighid was National Honor Society Vice President, on the swim team for four year, four time academic feather recipient, Distinguished Young Woman of Oregon 2020 and won evening of excellence awards in science and social studies. She plans to attend Oregon State University Honors College on a presidential scholarship, studying pre-med and criminal psychology.
Zachary Benjamin Traul is valedictorian. His parents are John and Abigail Traul of Roseburg. Zachary competed in cross country, swimming, and track and field. He was the Interact Club President, National Merit commended scholar. Zachary plans to attend Harvey Mudd College.
Quinlan Elise Wedge is valedictorian. Her parents are Jeremy Wedge and Rachel Jackson of Roseburg. She participated in lacrosse and was a member of Key Club, National Honor Society and math club. Quinlan plans to attend Western Oregon University.
Hannah Naomi Bryan is salutatorian. Her parents are Monte and Christy Bryan of Roseburg. Hannah was in National Honor Society, robotics, tennis, math club, and a volunteer at Saving Grace. She plans to attend Oregon State University to major in biology.
Eryn Michele Clark is salutatorian. Her parents are Jayson and Cathy Clark of Roseburg. She participated in RHS marching ensemble, swim team, National Honor Society, ASTRA Club and Douglas County Youth Orchestra. Eryn plans to attend Umpqua Community College for a year before serving a mission. She will then study to become a psychologist at Brigham Young University — Idaho.
Ashtyn Kay Hooten is salutatorian. Her parents Joe and Karlyn Hooten of Roseburg. Ashtyn participated in National Honor Society, Interact Club, marching ensemble, Umpqua Valley Youth Orchestra and book club. She plans to attend University of Oregon’s Robert D. Clark Honors College to study history and anthropology.
Annika Quincy Kloepper is salutatorian. Her parents are Bob Kloepper and Jill Buchanan of Roseburg. Annika participated in marching band and Link Crew. She plans to attend the University of Utah.
Mayah Elizabeth Pappas is salutatorian. Her parents are Paul and April Pappas of Roseburg. Hannah was a Sunday school teacher at Redeemer’s Fellowship, Link Crew leader, track athlete and line leader and enjoyed rock climbing/bouldering. She plans to attend Northwest Christian University, soon to be Bushnell University, where she will be running for their track team and majoring in secondary education.
Alexander Jonathan Simmons is salutatorian. His parents are Derek and Ann Marie Simmons of Roseburg. Alexander was a football player, swimmer, track athlete and participated in marching band and The Invisible People Club (Although you may not see them around much). He plans to attend the United States Air Force Academy and study cybersecurity.
2020 RHS Seniors: Ron Albert Abrao, Cayden Hunter Alexander-Gingery, Ericka Vontrice Allen, Tyler Anthony Almond, Legia Ananda, Alice Rose Anderson, Austin Taylor Anderson, Gabriel Luis Andrade Buford, Ali Kyara Lee Araiza, Anthony Isaiah Ardito, Carlie Marie Arnold, Jayden Lee Bangs, Olivia Ann Barlow, Duyen Bridget Barr, Parker Paige Bassett, Gage Michael Baylis Hines, Jocelyn Rose-Marie Beaubien, Jacob Andrew Belden, Gwenyth Justine Bell, David Austin Bellew, Ivan Andres Benitez Zacarias, Kylie Louise Berg, Archer James Bergeron, Brody Lee Bigler, Madison Eva Sky Bingham, Aja Skye Birkey, Wyatt Ernest Bitterman, Jett Dalen Black, Olivia Nicole Blankenship, Alexis Marie Blanks, Hunter James Blix, Cameron Elias Blodgett, Emma Anabel Bobadilla, Sophia McKinna Bodenhamer, Kason Luke Bonds, Sheridan Nat’e Sydney Bonnell, Easton Christopher Bonney, George Lansdell Boone V, Madison Nicole Bosley, Breeann Michelle Bowers, Margo Autumn Boyd, Faith McKenzie Boyer, Alycia Dawn Brand, Elizabeth Sue Bray, Clayton Taylor Brelage, Issac Emilio Brents, Hailey Rae Anne Brewster, Gavin Alan Briggs, Rheyana Mae Briggs, Kimberly Dawn Brock, Devon Nichelle Brooks, Rebecca Ray Lynn Brown, Hannah Naomi Bryan, Emily Jada Burgan, Kevin Jhonatan Callanchu-Bernal, Perla Ibeth Camacho Sandoval, Antonio Alejandro Campos, Ashton Wiley Cannon, Crystal Flores Caponi, Danial Jerry Carberry, Mandi Ellen Carlezon, Hailey Lee Carrasco, Reba Mae Jowell Carter-Cairo, Austin Alexandro Ceballos, Robert Lawrence Chaffee IV, Eryn Michele Clark, Garrett Allen Clark, Robert Tabera Clarke, Hope Destiny Clarno, Muriel June Cluver, Arianna Hailey Cochran, Nicole Del Rocio Coello, Rebeca Grace Coffel, Emily Elizabeth Coffland, Brittany Lynn Colwell, Penelope Charlotte Conway, Kaylin Nichole Cooper, Abigail Hanna Cordon, Ibeth Margarita Cortez Armas, Ethan Michael Croft, Cameron Dale Cross, Camissa Janae Cross, Brett William Daniels, Britney Alexis Danson, Tristin Michael David, Jackson Daniel Delaney, Madelynn Marie Desbiens, Camryn Rae De Witt, Timothy Long Do, Farid Marcelo Dominguez, Brandon Gilbert Duarte, Trinity Marie DuBois, Rebecca Nichole Duncan, Stephanie Renee Early, Joshua David Edwards, Samantha Nicole Eichman, Colby James Fairbairn, Katelynn Ann Marie Fairbanks, Dorothy Lee Fairfield, Josalynn Roshell Ferguson, Lydia Kate Ferguson, Morgan Ashley Flanagan, Jayden Maree Fleming, Gillian Siobhan Flynn, Nicole Rose Forristall, Bethany Rachel Foster, Isabella Grace Frasnelly, Kasey Leigh Freilinger, Justin Eric Fritz, Emersen Kae Fromdahl, Zoe Lynne Gagliano, James Matthew Galusha, Landru Trelane Garza, Audray Hope Gates, Jarrod Allen Gayner, Kellee Ann Gearin, Mary Grace Genta, Shayne Thomas Gibbons, Doran Robert Gillespie, Brittany Brooke Glasser, Andrew Walker Glenn, Kyaira Joanne Gouge, Isabella Mandolyn Graham, Lucy Grampon, Aspen Nicole Graves, John Michael Green, Oliver Joseph Greene, Tylen Joseph Greene, Tyler Joseph Gries, Leonhard Johann Siegfried Grillmeyer, Bryan Guzman-Bravo, Jared Scott Harlan, Camran John Havel, Alyssa Nicole Hegele, Kayla Hernandez, Benjamin Michael Herrold, Isabelle Grace Hervey, Gage Layne Hill, Ahbriana Nicole Hollamon, Ashtyn Kay Hooten, Cadence Faith Hoque, Christian Joseph House, April Leeann Hoyle, Taylor Laine Hunt, Kaitlyn Michelle Hurt, Jorge Elian Ibarra, Shauna Brooke Jackson, Katelynn Elizabeth Jakubos, Blake Matthew Johnson, Caden Gregory Johnson, Kaleb Lee Johnson, Gavyn David Michael Johnson-Domenico, Alyson Rose Jones, Colton Scott Jordan, Michelle Olvirá Juárez, Madison Adrian Kalar, Liam Finn Keeney, Kaitlyn Kylee Kelley, Ethan Patrick Keough, Hailey Nicole Kerbo, Caden David Kicinski, Lily Ann Ferol Killgore, Isaiah Michael King, Annika Quincy Kloepper, Katelin Elizabeth Knudson, Brody James Koch, Benjamin William Koski, Rainey Scott Lambert, Tyler Eugene Lambert, Aaliyah Leona Mae Lanham, Joseph Payne Larson, Jayce Anthony Laughlin, Colby Philip Law, LeeAnn Adelia Laws, Elliott Adam Lawton, Michela Jessie Leftwich, Carter Nicholas Lehrbach, Ryland-Taye Kristopher Lindberg, Camryn Marie Lindsey-Acord, Emma Jillian LoCicero, Drake William Loos, Ethan Franklin Main Louder, Wyatt Jamison Lowe, Joseph Patrick Lynn, Cosette Renee Mac Lean, Alanna Louise Mackintosh, Luke Michael Maddox, Walker Kenneth Madison, Polani Italo Kiyoshi Magnani, Peyton Matthew Manning, Jordan Dominik Marasse, Alexia Ann Marks, Taylor Lynn Marquez, Logan Scott Martin, Rourke Wade Martin, Mark Nicole Mayorga, Irene Elizabeth McDonald, Cara Rose Sunshine McFadden, Amber Lynn McKnight, Keira Lucille McManus, Joshua Lee McNair, Felix Bailey Meier, McKenna Kae Melvin, Elena Azucena Mendoza, Austin Lee Miars, Cassandra Denise Mignola, Nyomi Mari Mohlsick, Enrique Molina-Sanchez, Skyer Louis Moore, Patricia Anne Morhain, Anna Marie Morris, Traye Raymond Morrison, Trevor Tate Muir, Victor Jesus Munoz, Brocke Emerson Ness, Micah Ambrose Nichols, Alema Lyn Lovencia Norris, Raelynn Marie Norris, Cheyenne Marie Nygaard, Steen Kiyoshi Olson, Cassandra Alexis Ortiz, Elycia Isabelle Ortiz, Serjio Jesus Julio Ortiz Juarez, Aria Belle Padua, Ethan Kane Palmer, Mayah Elizabeth Pappas, Austin Jade Parker, Ayden Robert Parker, Chase Solomon Parker, Annabelle Mae Peters, Allycia Marie Peterson, Savannah Mae Peterson, Connor Gavin Phelps, Jonathan Adam Pike, Corbin Mathew Porges, Timothy Alvin Pryce III, Abigail Marie Punches, Cean Aidan Quinn, Jasmine Kaur Rai, Nicole Marie Rammage, Abram Allen Ratliff, Cooper Allen Ray, Riley Young Rechain, Laura Jane Redmond, Alyssa Marie Reed, Caleb Walden Reid, Tallia Dawn Richardson, Zachary Jo Richardson, Brighid Autumn Eloise Rickman, Sierra Madison Rider, Colin Ray Rietmann, Katelyn Narumi Roady, Austin Jeremy Roark, Emma Joy Robbins, Jose Antonio Robelo, Manuel Antonio Rodriguez De León, Riley James Rose, Jayden Adrian Roth, Rylee Eileen Russell, Clervie Saint Paul, Bianca Emeli Sanchez Martinez, Lydia Rose Emmanuelle Sand, Brooklyn Reese Sanders, Hailey Amanda Sanderson, Mikayla Reese Sanguins, Rachel Coretta Saulls, Sulliven Jane Scanlan, Brennen Michael Schumaker, Gideon Leo Sensabaugh, Leigha Marie Sharp, Kylee Ann Shields, Alexa Rayne Shinn, Karrissa Suzanne Marie Shoopman, Ryland Michael Short, Avery Archie Simmie, Alexander Jonathan Simmons, Abigail Parousia Kesheth Singleton, Spencer Lee Six, Arianna Jolie Smart, Abigail Marie Smith, Jillian Marcella Smith, Serena Lynn Smith, Dyonie Aleczandra Kawren Soliz, Robert Tanner Soper, Piper Lee Spier, Ayden Josiah Standley, Molly Katie Elizabeth Steward, Jace Parker Stoffal, Dallyss Christine Nichole Stott, Jacob Nathaniel Sullivan, Tessah Jeane Sumpter, Alaina May Sustaire, Chailyn Brooke Swenson, Sabrina Leigh Talley, Sophia Ann Tate, Jade Lorrain Taylor, Chandree Rebeckah Tennison, Bryce Matthew Thomason, Carson Riley Thompson, Christopher Dean Thompson, Clint Rylan Thompson, Serenity Faith Thompson, Ramsey Layne Todd, Cecilia Katherine Torvik, Madison Nicole Townsend, Parker McKay Townsend, Zachary Benjamin Traul, Sosefina Fa’atupu Tuliloa, Caleb Jayce Turner, Grace Ann Urbach, Hannah Paige Utley, Luke Scott Van Norman, Emma Grace Vredenburg, Naomi Elizabeth Walker, Joseph Luke Warnack, Noah Christopher Watkins, Blake Kellar Watson, Bryson James Munfore Webb, Quinlan Elise Wedge, Jeremiah Michael Whisenhunt, Kaylee Nicole White, Anthony Micheal Williams, Elijah Eric Wilson, Ethan Bennett Winn, Alexandra Renae Wolford, Alexander Daniel Woodring, Alexandria Ashlyn Wright, Kristina Ashley Yop, Kaylie Ann York, John Daniel Young, Zane Alejandro Zazueta.
