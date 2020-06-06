Roseburg High School's graduating class of 2020 received their diplomas a few weeks ago, but Saturday they got to say thank you and goodbye to classmates, teachers and supporters from the community during a car parade that began on Northwest Stewart Parkway in the parking lot of the former Kmart store and ended at the high school.
Well-wishers lined up along the parade route holding signs and offering their congratulations, including a group of Roseburg Fire Department firefighters cheering from between a pair of parked fire engines.
Closer to the high school, staff and faculty held up signs and cheered for the passing graduates.
The official commencement video a compilation of the small graduation ceremonies combined with the various speeches, was released online by the school in the morning. The just over 2-hour video will be available to watch on the Roseburg High School website.
The commencement ceremony video featured speeches from Principal Jill Weber, Superintendent Jared Cordon, Student Body Co-Presidents Mikayla Sanguins and Isabelle Hervey, teacher Joel Haga and school board member Rebecca Larson.
