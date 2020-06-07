Roseburg High School’s class of 2020 Commencement Ceremonies was streamed via the Roseburg High School website www.roseburg.k12.or.us/students/graduation-2020 at 11 a.m. June 6, followed by a car parade.
Joel Haga is a special speaker. Valedictorians are Alice Anderson, Garrett Clark, Lydia Ferguson, Isabelle Hervey, Emma LoCicero, Peyton Manning, McKenna Melvin, Micah Nichols, Brighid Rickman, Zachary Traul, Quinlan Wedge. Salutatorians are. Hannah Bryan, Eryn Clark, Ashtyn Hooten, Annika Kloepper, Mayah Pappas, Alexander Simmons.
Alice Rose Anderson is a valedictorian. Her parents are Scott and Jennifer Anderson of Roseburg. Alice was a dancer and dance teacher, Link Crew leader, and member of National Honor Society, Key Club and took AP classes in calculus, U.S. government and English. She plans to attend Utah State University to study mechanical engineering.
Garrett Allen Clark is valedictorian. His parents are Allen and Debra Clark of Roseburg. Garrett participated in vocal fusion, concert choir, marching band and bowling. He plans to attend Umpqua Community College.
Lydia Kate Ferguson is valedictorian. Her parent is Jennifer Ferguson of Roseburg. Lydia had an afternoon job all throughout high school. She plans to attend Oregon Institute of Technology to study biology health sciences.
Isabelle Grace Hervey is valedictorian. Her parents are Gregg and Sharon Hervey of Roseburg. She was Roseburg High School ASB President, a senior ballet member at Chitwood Studio of Dance, Roseburg High School Future First Citizen for 2020, National Honor Society Member, FCCLA member and gold medal recipient at FCCLA state competition. Isabelle plans to attend Oregon State University to exploring studies in elementary education, science and math.
Emma Jillian LoCicero is valedictorian. Her parents are Shawn LoCicero of Buffalo, New York, and Tamara Chaffey of Roseburg. Emma participated in cross country. After taking a year off for traveling and working, she plans to attend University of Oregon to study architecture.
Peyton Matthew Manning is valedictorian. His parents are Matthew and Sherri Manning of Roseburg. He participated in color guard, theater, marching band, vocal fusion and was the co-editor in chief of the student newspaper Orange R. Peyton plans to attend the University of Oregon majoring in chemistry, hoping to become a pathologist.
McKenna Kae Melvin is valedictorian. Her parents are Joe and Christy Melvin of Roseburg. McKenna was a team captain for both the soccer and lacross team. She plans to enlist in the United States Navy, working in aviation electronics.
Micah Ambrose Nichols is valedictorian. His parents are William Nichols of Roseburg and Hannah Nichols of Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Micah won first place in the UACT High School Youth Talent Competition, and first place in percussion solo at the Ashland Solo & Ensemble Festival. He was an RME pit student leader and plans to attend University of Oregon, majoring in music and computer science.
Brighid Autumn Eloise Rickman is valedictorian. Her parents are David and Stacy Rickman of Roseburg. Brighid was National Honor Society Vice President, on the swim team for four year, four time academic feather recipient, Distinguished Young Woman of Oregon 2020 and won evening of excellence awards in science and social studies. She plans to attend Oregon State University Honors College on a presidential scholarship, studying pre-med and criminal psychology.
Zachary Benjamin Traul is valedictorian. His parents are John and Abigail Traul of Roseburg. Zachary competed in cross country, swimming, and track and field. He was the Interact Club President, National Merit commended scholar. Zachary plans to attend Harvey Mudd College.
Quinlan Elise Wedge is valedictorian. Her parents are Jeremy Wedge and Rachel Jackson of Roseburg. She participated in lacrosse and was a member of Key Club, National Honor Society and math club. Quinlan plans to attend Western Oregon University.
Hannah Naomi Bryan is salutatorian. Her parents are Monte and Christy Bryan of Roseburg. Hannah was in National Honor Society, robotics, tennis, math club, and a volunteer at Saving Grace. She plans to attend Oregon State University to major in biology.
Eryn Michele Clark is salutatorian. Her parents are Jayson and Cathy Clark of Roseburg. She participated in RHS marching ensemble, swim team, National Honor Society, ASTRA Club and Douglas County Youth Orchestra. Eryn plans to attend Umpqua Community College for a year before serving a mission. She will then study to become a psychologist at Brigham Young University — Idaho.
Ashtyn Kay Hooten is salutatorian. Her parents Joe and Karlyn Hooten of Roseburg. Ashtyn participated in National Honor Society, Interact Club, marching ensemble, Umpqua Valley Youth Orchestra and book club. She plans to attend University of Oregon’s Robert D. Clark Honors College to study history and anthropology.
Annika Quincy Kloepper is salutatorian. Her parents are Bob Kloepper and Jill Buchanan of Roseburg. Annika participated in marching band and Link Crew. She plans to attend the University of Utah.
Mayah Elizabeth Pappas is salutatorian. Her parents are Paul and April Pappas of Roseburg. Hannah was a Sunday school teacher at Redeemer’s Fellowship, Link Crew leader, track athlete and line leader and enjoyed rock climbing/bouldering. She plans to attend Northwest Christian University, soon to be Bushnell University, where she will be running for their track team and majoring in secondary education.
Alexander Jonathan Simmons is salutatorian. His parents are Derek and Ann Marie Simmons of Roseburg. Alexander was a football player, swimmer, track athlete and participated in marching band and The Invisible People Club (Although you may not see them around much). He plans to attend the United States Air Force Academy and study cybersecurity.
2020 RHS Seniors: Ron Albert Abrao, Cayden Hunter Alexander-Gingery, Ericka Vontrice Allen, Tyler Anthony Almond, Legia Ananda, Alice Rose Anderson, Austin Taylor Anderson, Gabriel Luis Andrade Buford, Ali Kyara Lee Araiza, Anthony Isaiah Ardito, Carlie Marie Arnold, Jayden Lee Bangs, Olivia Ann Barlow, Duyen Bridget Barr, Parker Paige Bassett, Gage Michael Baylis Hines, Jocelyn Rose-Marie Beaubien, Jacob Andrew Belden, Gwenyth Justine Bell, David Austin Bellew, Ivan Andres Benitez Zacarias, Kylie Louise Berg, Archer James Bergeron, Brody Lee Bigler, Madison Eva Sky Bingham, Aja Skye Birkey, Wyatt Ernest Bitterman, Jett Dalen Black, Olivia Nicole Blankenship, Alexis Marie Blanks, Hunter James Blix, Cameron Elias Blodgett, Emma Anabel Bobadilla, Sophia McKinna Bodenhamer, Kason Luke Bonds, Sheridan Nat’e Sydney Bonnell, Easton Christopher Bonney, George Lansdell Boone V, Madison Nicole Bosley, Breeann Michelle Bowers, Margo Autumn Boyd, Faith McKenzie Boyer, Alycia Dawn Brand, Elizabeth Sue Bray, Clayton Taylor Brelage, Issac Emilio Brents, Hailey Rae Anne Brewster, Gavin Alan Briggs, Rheyana Mae Briggs, Kimberly Dawn Brock, Devon Nichelle Brooks, Rebecca Ray Lynn Brown, Hannah Naomi Bryan, Emily Jada Burgan, Kevin Jhonatan Callanchu-Bernal, Perla Ibeth Camacho Sandoval, Antonio Alejandro Campos, Ashton Wiley Cannon, Crystal Flores Caponi, Danial Jerry Carberry, Mandi Ellen Carlezon, Hailey Lee Carrasco, Reba Mae Jowell Carter-Cairo, Austin Alexandro Ceballos, Robert Lawrence Chaffee IV, Eryn Michele Clark, Garrett Allen Clark, Robert Tabera Clarke, Hope Destiny Clarno, Muriel June Cluver, Arianna Hailey Cochran, Nicole Del Rocio Coello, Rebeca Grace Coffel, Emily Elizabeth Coffland, Brittany Lynn Colwell, Penelope Charlotte Conway, Kaylin Nichole Cooper, Abigail Hanna Cordon, Ibeth Margarita Cortez Armas, Ethan Michael Croft, Cameron Dale Cross, Camissa Janae
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.