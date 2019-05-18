The Roseburg Education Association has awarded three scholarships to Roseburg seniors.
Karey Lomica is the recipient of the $1,500 scholarship. Runners-up Azure Sensabaugh and Collin Warmouth will receive $750 each.
All three students will graduate with a 4.0 GPA, have invested in volunteer work and have a strong focus and passion for their career goals.
Lomica is both a scholar and athlete; she has received the Academic Feather award every year of high school and has played volleyball all four years, eventually achieving team captain. During this time she received multiple Honorable Mentions, First Team All League, Most Inspirational and Most Valuable Player. She also joined Link Crew and has spent time volunteering for both Saving Grace and the Boys and Girls Club.
Sensabaugh has a strong interest and passion for activism, politics, history, law and music. She was a student adviser to the Oregon State Board of Education and the Distinguished Young Woman of Douglas County representative. She also took on leadership roles in the RHS Politics Club and volunteered for local political campaigns. She was the section leader in Jazz Band, Marching Band and Wind Ensemble.
She also has been awarded Outstanding Soloist, Best Marcher, Best Brass Musician and the Golden Arrow at both regional and school levels.
Warmouth has a strong passion for education and sports, with a special enthusiasm for basketball. He received the Academic Feather throughout high school and has been playing sports since he was three years old.
He was a team captain of both his basketball and football team. He has received first-team all-Southwest Conference in basketball, baseball, and football. He has also received Player of the Year in basketball this year. He shares his passion of sports with younger children by training younger athletes, volunteers to assist in coaching teams, and working as a referee for the Boys and Girls Club for the last three years. He also volunteers in his church’s nursery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.