Roseburg teachers have been encouraged by the Roseburg Education Association to stay in schools on May 8 and wear red to show support for education.
Educators across the state plan to walk out of their classroom Wednesday, May 8, if the Oregon Legislature is unable to add the $2 billion in funding for the next two-year time period.
“Some are walking out, rallying or standing together to show lawmakers that there is a funding crisis in our schools,” according to a joint statement from Roseburg Education Association President Camron Pope and Roseburg School District Human Resources Director Robert Freeman. “Roseburg Education Association is partnering with Roseburg School District to show unified support for this funding increase.”
State funding for schools has been about 21% to 38% below what research suggests districts need to be successful. According to educators asking for more funding, this has been reflected in low graduation rates, absenteeism, larger class sizes and increased problems with disruptive behavior and mental health.
Pope said he appreciated the way the Roseburg School Board handled making up the days missed because of snow. He also reiterated that he did not want children to miss out on additional instruction time.
Instead, all Roseburg Public Schools staff is encouraged to wear red to show a unified stance. “Please show your support for our schools in wearing Red for Ed on May 8th,” the joint statement said.
During the April 10 school board meeting, board members welcomed this solution and Roseburg Public Schools interim Superintendent Lee Paterson said he would likely wear a red tie in support of the teachers.
