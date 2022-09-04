Roseburg Elks Lodge 326 took several local students on a back to school shopping spree.
Thanks to two Elks National Foundation grants, Beacon and Spotlight, and local donors, the lodge was able to use nearly $9,000 to help local students get back to school outfits.
It was the 20th annual Back to School Shopping Spree hosted by the Elks on Aug. 20, where each child had $230 to shop for clothing.
“With inflation at record highs, this permitted each student to get the basic clothing essentials to start school,” Doris Kobernik, the Elks’ exalted ruler, said. “Fred Meyer discounts leveraged the shopping experience for each student, allowing each to obtain an average of an additional $95 in clothing.”
Kobernik said the value of the purchase was $12,790.89, thanks to the discounts.
There were 30 volunteers who donated a total of 118 hours to make the day special for 39 elementary-aged students from Green and Eastwood elementary schools.
“While some started off a bit shy, the volunteers quickly developed a rapport with their little shopper,” Kobernik said. “By the time they arrived at checkout, the shoppers and volunteers both had smiles that stretched from ear to ear. A day well spent for sure.”
The program is designed to develop and enhance self-confidence and self-esteem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.