Roseburg Elks Lodge helps donate school supplies to Oakland School District

The News-Review

Sanne Godfrey
Education Reporter

Sep 11, 2022

Tracy Van Dolah, Umpqua Community Center Coordinator, with boxes of school supplies donated by the Roseburg Elks Lodge. Photo courtesy of Steven Malone

Roseburg Elks Lodge donated approximately $350 worth of school supplies to the Umpqua Community Center. The school supplies will be dispersed to schools in the Oakland School District.

Sanne Godfrey
Education Reporter

Sanne Godfrey is the education reporter for The News-Review.
