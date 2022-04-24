For the first time since 2019, Future Business Leaders of America members from Fremont Middle School and Roseburg High School got the opportunity to go to an in-person State Business Leadership Conference (SBLC) in Portland, April 7-9.
Oregon FBLA’s website describes SBLC as, “...the premier event for Oregon’s FBLA members, teachers, alumni, and business supporters.” It is a great way for students to participate in competitions and gain vital life skills in a group setting.
A lot of planning goes into setting students up for success at SBLC. Larina Warnock, Roseburg FBLA’s dedicated adviser for the last eight years, said, “I’d forgotten how much preparation goes into it for both students who are competing and for me as I coordinate many different schedules, make sure everyone has business clothing and knows the process for their specific event, and that they know I believe in their ability to be successful.
“It’s also so important to me that students know that success, to me, doesn’t necessarily mean placing in their event. It means growing their network, stepping outside their comfort zone and learning as much as they can to help them for their future.”
Roseburg’s schools had many competitors at SBLC. The following students showed initiative, placing in their events. High school students who took fourth place and above and middle school students who placed second and above will have the opportunity to go to the National Leadership Conference in Chicago Illinois, from June 29–July 2.
Aiyana Brown, a senior at Roseburg High School, is very appreciative to have received a scholarship of $2,000, saying, “I was shocked and extremely excited to have been awarded the FBLA Foundation scholarship. I felt recognized for all of the hard work I put into this program, and I am so grateful for the opportunity.”
Warnock enjoyed helping her students believe in themselves. She said, “My favorite part of SBLC is always watching students come out of an event they weren’t sure they could even do, feeling really, really good about how they did. I love cheering students on and I love cheering with students when they realize they are capable of even more than they thought.”
Chloe Garcia, Fremont Middle School’s vice president, enjoyed socializing at SBLC. “I thought the best part was going to be getting to share a room with one of my friends. However, the best part ended up being that I got to see and (converse) with students from other chapters throughout Oregon,” she said.
Fiona Strickland, Oregon FBLA’s vice president of service, stated, “My favorite competition I competed in would definitely be Critical Thinking! I was so excited to see my name pop up with my group for first place, and I was ecstatic to find out that we are now able to go to nationals. I am absolutely thrilled about being able to compete at nationals with my friends. I’m excited to experience the city, the people, and everything else!”
