(From left to right) Karson Sommerfeld, Addison Sullivan, and Tykiriya White stand among awards winners in the student service category Wednesday night at the RHS Evening of Excellence held at Umpqua Community College in Winchester.
Gael Salazar blows a kiss to the audience after accepting her award for the FBLA National Qualifier in business ethics Wednesday night at the RHS Evening of Excellence held at Umpqua Community College in Winchester.
Students, faculty and families from Roseburg High School gathered Wednesday night at Umpqua Community College to celebrate exemplary students at the 31st annual Evening of Excellence ceremony.
A total of 277 students were awarded across different departments, in the categories of social studies, world language, student service, english, journalism, foreign exchange students, outstanding leadership, fine arts, yearbook, library, math, science, career and technical education, Future Business Leaders of America, health and physical education, three-sport athletes, four-year academic feather, RHS Pride award, and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
"There's so many ways to showcase their talents, their successes and who they are at Roseburg High School and define what that path looks like for the future," RHS principal Jill Weber said. "Ours is a place where students can belong and make a difference. I have the great job of seeing them do just those things every day."
The awards were chosen by Roseburg High School teachers, who are able to nominate three students from any of their classes, recognizing them for what they do in the nominating teacher's classroom. Others, like the academic feather award, were awarded based on the students' grade point average at the end of their four years in high school.
Teachers in every department had nothing but glowing things to say about the recipients.
"As I look at the students chosen for this award tonight, I feel confident that our future is bright, because they too value being engaged and active citizens," said Tasha Stevens-Garcia, who presented the social studies awards.
"The students in leadership, even the ones who aren't nominated tonight, really do show the dedication, the school spirit and the positive attitude that exemplifies pride and what it means to be a member of the RHS community," said Kim Danielson, who presented the leadership awards.
The final awards of the night were presented to the winners of the RHS Pride awards, given to students who demonstrate attributes of positivity, responsibility, involvement, determination and encouragement.
"What each of these students have in common is that they're an inspiration for us staff," Weber said. "They are positive and they strive to make a difference every day. they turn challenges and the difficulties of being a teenager into positive experience. They look for the good in life and hope to make other's days better. We see this in them, these students are inspiration to our staff and our teachers, all who interact with them throughout the day. They are why we do what we do at Roseburg High School."
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
