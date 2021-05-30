The limited in-person Roseburg High School graduation ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5 at Roseburg High School’s Finlay Field, 400 W. Harvard Ave. Also available via livestream at rhs.roseburg.k12.or.us/2021Graduation.
Rachel Onalee Bober is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Joe and Lianne Bober or Roseburg. Throughout high school, Rachel has been a member of both the varsity and YMCA Club swim teams, served as yearbook editor, was a Clay Club member, Future First Citizen Scholarship Finalist and a 4-Year Academic Feather Recipient. She plans to attend the University of Washington.
Eliana Rayanne Bruton is a valedictorian. Eliana is the daughter of Jeff and Mandi Bruton of Roseburg. High school activities include National Honor Society, varsity volleyball, Interact Club and Link Crew. Eliana was a recipient of the Academic Award for Excellence. Following high school, she plans to attend Umpqua Community College, where she will continue playing volleyball on the Riverhawk volleyball team.
Madison Grace Carter is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Sam Carter and Kathy Heidt, both of Roseburg. During high school, Madison played varsity volleyball for three years, was a member of the National Honor Society and Link Crew, served as a past secretary and member of Interact Club and was a 4-Year Academic Feather recipient. She plans to attend Umpqua Community College to play volleyball and pursue a degree in healthcare.
Camille Angelene Garcia Dela Cruz is a valedictorian. Camille is the daughter of Angel and Leny Dela Cruz of Roseburg. High school activities include varsity track and field and National Honor Society, as well as serving as varsity soccer captain and ASTRA club president. She was also a Future Business Leaders of America National Qualifier. Camille plans to attend University of Portland, where she will be majoring in nursing with Pre-Med.
Jane Elizabeth Harvey is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Eric and Laura Harvey of Roseburg. Throughout high school, Jane has been involved in swim team, served as ASTRA Club treasurer, helped with PDX Concierge and was a member of the National Honor Society. After high school, she plans to attend Utah State University to study nursing, with plans to eventually become a Neonatal Nurse Practitioner.
Colin James Koyle is a valedictorian. He is the son of Mike and Maggie Koyle of Roseburg. High school activities included serving as Roseburg FFA Chapter treasurer and participating in ASTRA club while working at Parkway Animal Hospital. Colin will beginning college at Oregon State University’s Honors College with at least a year’s worth of college credits. College plans include attending Oregon State University and majoring in biology with a pre-veterinary option. He then hopes to continue on to veterinary school at OSU Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine.
Abigail Marie Medak is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of James Medak of Roseburg and Sandy Medak of Aurora, Oregon. Throughout high school, Abigail has been involved with Future Business Leaders of America, United Way Club, Roseburg High School Tennis, advanced placement and college credit courses. Abigail plans to attend Umpqua Community College.
Brayden Heath William Michael is a valedictorian. He is the son of Sean and Marci Michael of Roseburg. High school activities included track and field, National Honor Society, Clay Club and serving as ASTRA Club secretary. Brayden plans to attend Umpqua Community College.
Zoe Bella Paulson is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Matt and Amy Paulson of Roseburg. Activities throughout high school include student government, volunteering at the local hospital for two years and maintaining a part-time job. Zoe plans to attend Brigham Young University — Provo following high school.
Jillian Elizabeth Pimentel is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Jun and Analiza Pimentel of Roseburg. Throughout high school, Jillian has served as ASTRA Club vice president and a Link Crew leader. Other activities include National Honor Society, track and field, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America and Interact Club. Following high school, Jillian plans to attend a university for nursing and ultimately earn a Masters in Nurse Anesthetics.
Lauren Elaine Sandfort is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Curt and Kristen Sandfort of Roseburg. Lauren has served as varsity golf co-captain, varsity tennis co-captain and National Honor Society secretary, while also being involved with Interact and receiving the 4-Year Academic Feather. Lauren plans to attend Southern Utah University, where she will major in chemistry.
Haylee Lawrene Schulze is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Doug and Kristy Schulze of Roseburg. High school activities includes softball, volleyball, National Honor Society and Interact Club. Haylee plans to study biology at George Fox University and ultimately becoming a pediatrician.
Donna Shaelee Shears is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Donna Shears of Roseburg. Donna’s activities throughout high school included track and field, Link Crew and wrestling stats. Donna plans to attend University of Arizona as a nursing major.
Franchezca Natali Verduzco is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Domingo and Gloria Verduzco of Roseburg. Franchezca is currently attending Umpqua Community College.
Carly Lauren Watkins is a valedictorian. Carly is the daughter of Brandy Watkins of Roseburg. Throughout high school, Carly has served as leadership class co-president while maintaining employment at Dutch Bros. Coffee. Carly plans to pursue a degree in biology to become a pediatric physician assistant.
Stephanie Ellen Way is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Todd and Laurie Way of Roseburg. High school activities include National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, varsity track and field, LinkCrew and U-Dub Club. Stephanie plans to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
Trinity Faith Whitley is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Randy and Renata Whitley of Roseburg. Throughout high school, Trinity has maintained full-time employment while being involved in Clay Club and achieving honor roll at both Roseburg High School and Umpqua Community College. Trinity plans to attend Central Oregon Community College to become a Park Ranger.
Karina Rene Winn is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Scott and Tammie Winn of Roseburg. Throughout high school, Karina has served as Flute Section Leader in the Roseburg Marching Ensemble and Roseburg High School Wind Ensemble. Karina plans to attend Umpqua Community College to complete prerequisites, then transferring to either Brigham Young University Idaho or Brigham Young University Provo.
Kai Brandt Castle is a salutatorian. He is the son of Yumi Castle of Roseburg. Kai’s high school activities included serving as section leader for the Roseburg High School Marching band and stage manager for the Roseburg High School Theater department, as well as making Umpqua Community College President’s Honor Roll and being a Future Business Leaders of America National Finalist two years in a row. He was also a member of the varsity swim team. Kai plans to attend Oregon State University to become a chemical engineer.
James Henry Dauterman is a salutatorian. He is the son of Dr. John and Bonnie Dauterman of Winchester. His high school activities included serving as the boys soccer team captain and achieving College Board National Recognition Programs – Rural or Small Town Scholar, Roseburg High School Academic and Sports Participation Feather Award, English Department Award and Future Business Leaders of America National Qualifier, 2nd Place Website Design. James plans to attend Barrett Honors College and the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University. He was awarded the National Recognition Finalist Scholarship, which provides for full tuition for four years.
Katherine Grace Droscher is a salutatorian. She is the daughter of Matthew and Elizabeth Droscher of Roseburg. Her high school activities included yearbook advanced placement or college credit classes and serving as Link Crew Vice President. Katherine was a Academic Feather recipient. After high school, Katherine plans to attend Lane Community College then transfer to the University of Oregon to earn a degree in Graphic Design and Marketing.
Samuel Lyle Eggers is a salutatorian. He is the son of Matthew and Alison Eggers of Roseburg. High school activities included Roseburg Marching Ensemble, Star Trek Club, Robotics Club, Drumline Section Leader and band. Samuel plans to major in geophysical or mechanical engineering at the Colorado School of Mines on a Presidential Scholarship.
Mackenzie Ann Eichman is a salutatorian. She is the daughter of Brent and Heidi Eichman of Roseburg. Throughout high school, Mackenzie was involved in varsity tennis, National Honor Society, Link Crew and Interact Club. Mackenzie plans to attend college.
Lydia Anne Griffin is a salutatorian. She is the daughter of Roseburg residents Tom and Beth Griffin. Lydia’s high school activities included drum major in marching band, section leader in wind ensemble and jazz ensemble, Oregon Ambassadors of Music participant and full-time employee. Lydia was a recipient of the Academic Feather Award for al four years of high school. She plans to major in biology at Oregon State University Cascades.
Sadie Marie Hooper is a salutatorian. She is the daughter of John and Dana Hooper of Roseburg. Sadie was a member of National Honor Society throughout high school.
Dylan Christopher Johnson is a salutatorian. He is the son of Travis and Bethnie Johnson of Roseburg. Dylan was involved in both basketball and football throughout college. He plans to continue his education, work and figure out what he wants to do in life.
Maya Marie Lenee Lara is a salutatorian. She is the daughter of Ramon Lara and Amanda Smith, both of Roseburg. Her high school activities included Marching Band, advanced and college credit classes and Interact Club. Maya plans to attend Portland State University to achieve a bachelors degree in nursing.
Zachary Matthew Paulson is a salutatorian. He is the son of Matt and Amy Paulson of Winchester. Throughout high school, Zachary was involved in student government and soccer. He also played the piano and was a Eagle Scout recipient. After high school, Zachary plans to serve a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Alisha Ann Sabins is a salutatorian. She is the daughter of Fred and Carol Sabins of Roseburg. Her high school activities included National Honor Society, serving as a past communications officer for Interact Club, playing varsity volleyball and sand volleyball and volunteering with parents for Rotary Club on events like the Festival of Lights, Christmas for Kids and 4-H Livestock Auction. Following high school, Alisha plans to attend Umpqua Community College on an academic and athletic scholarship and will join the Lady Riverhawk Volleyball Squad. She will pursue a general business AAS degree.
Abigail Sophia Veale is a salutatorian. She is the daughter of Adam and Emily Veale of Roseburg. Throughout high school, Abigail was a varsity track and field athlete and the videographer/statistician for the lacrosse teams. She also worked as a Physical Therapist Aide at Northwest Physical Therapy. Abigail plans to major in exercise science at George Fox University. Her future aspirations including getting her doctorate in physical therapy, then joining and continuing her physical therapist career path in the U.S. Army.
Graduates of Roseburg High School class of 2021 are: Tayce Arthur Michael Akers, Kiah Jo Albertus, Thalia Alcaraz, Aidan Connor Alcock, Bailey Grace Allen, Clara Margaret Allen, Aubrienne Alanza Alvarado, Ezekiel J Alvarez, Gian Austin Ambrosini, Ethyn Isaac Anderson, Kolby Scott Anderson, Raegan May Anderson, Tyler Aaron Anderson, Kerstin Hailey Assed, Shelby Dawn Ayles, Cody Lee Bagshaw, Isaiah Gregory Baird, Elizabeth Ann Bakke, Zachariah Triston Clint Bartmess, Chad Ryan Baugher Jr., Amaya Sonia Annabelle Bautista, Rachel Ann Beck, Tyler Glenn Spencer Beck, Rayce Evans Bergeron, Grant William Berry, Bronson Riley Beuhring, Kyle Jay Bitterman, Alivia Ann Morgan Black, Dominic Forrest Blackwood, Cody Ryan Blansett, Nancy Cecilia Bobadilla, Rachel Onalee Bober, Nathan Allen Booth, Cookie Jo Bosley, Kiara Raylyn Bradshaw, Josiah Benjamin Brady, Jonathan Daniel Bright, Evelyn Mariah Brock, Elise Fay Brooks, Starling Winter Willow Brooks, Hailey Makenna Brown, Eliana Rayanne Bruton, Grace Elizabeth Buchanan, Alex Michael Buster, Bryce Benjamin Campbell, Alvaro Carrillo Madera, Madison Grace Carter, Kai Brandt Castle, Destiny Angel Cheas, Bryonna Rene Checketts, Miriam June Childers, Hailey Jennifer Clark, Kailee Ana Clark, Christina Tabera Clarke, Declan Ashton Cleary, Caroline Grace Cody, Kayla Ann Coffie, James Logan Coffland, Rogan Earl Coffman, Sophia Clare Cohan, Skyler Ray Coleman, Isabella Rosina Collins, Haley Ann Colton, Dylan Tanner Colwell, Josiah Skylar Cordell, Makayla Leanne Currie, Breona Rene Daniels, James Henry Dauterman, Camille Angelene Garcia Dela Cruz, Dylan Ray Devoogd, Kahleb Robert Diaz, Emily Lynne Nichole Dieterich, Katherine Grace Droscher, Mariah Kay Dunning, Samuel Lyle Eggers, Ethan Jeffrey Eichman, Mackenzie Ann Eichman, Jayden Leigh Elliott, Colin James Ellis, Grace Jean Ellis, Tyler Shawn Estes, Alyson Danielle Fisher, Lily Annette Floyd, Sierra Kaitlin Folk, Chase William Forsloff, Kaylea Nicole Frost, Amiya Jo Fulton, Amelia Anastasia Garcia, Diego Santiago Garcia, Joseph Joaquin Garcia Jr., Regina Grace Garrison, Adam John Gartner, Haily Lynn Gates, Brady Anthony Gausnell, Catherine Noel Genta, Christopher Peter Giraudo, Anthony Vincent Matthew Gordon, Aidan Jace Graves, Jordan Leigh Gray, Lydia Anne Griffin, Sadey Rene Hahn, Selina Shay Haines, Alexus Makayla Hamp, Jonah Benjamin Hansen, Ellesandra La Rose Haro, Joseph Bradley Harrington, Michael Riley Harrington, Abygail Marie Harris, Elaina Jean Harris, Isaiah Charley Harris, Jane Elizabeth Harvey, Kaden James Harwood, Alexander Reed Haugen, Tiana Jean Marie Hegdahl, Andy Lee Helmer, Chahaya Joe Hill, Kairan Garrett Hill, Sadie Marie Hooper, Lily Pearl Horner, Mia Grace Howard, William Daniel Howren, Jenna Grace Hunter, Titus Josiah James, Brennon Ray Jason, Jesse Randall Jaynes, Esther Grace Leanne Jepsen, Bryan Jaycob Johnson, Dylan Christopher Johnson, Kassandra Nicole Johnson, Sean Matthew Johnson, Troy Franklin Jones, Breanna Lynn Jordan, Alaric Rohan Kaul, Lilly Ann Keagy, Amanda Jane Kelley, Clara Rose Kempton, Amber Judith-Ann Kicinski, Autumn Lee Kicinski, Austin Matthew Killgore, Cagealena Rubyann King, Madelynn Anne Kirby, Aleric Colton Knott, Bryce Rylee Konopaski, Lilly Anne Kosier, Colin James Koyle, Bailey Ryan Krall, Cassandra Marie Ladd, Joshua Scott Lara, Maya Marie Lenee Lara, Jimmy Lee Laws, Adam James Louis Leaton, Ethan Jacob Lee, Derek James Lewis, Brandon Hailong Liu, Selina Michelle Loos, Angela Marie Machado, Kennedie Rose Mandera, Taya Nicole Mannen, Zachary Michael Martin, Natalee Renae McCowin, Joseph Edward McCrory, Byron Caige McCrosky, Ayden Daniel McDonald, Jonathan Thomas McKnight, Allison Morgan McMurran, Abigail Marie Medak, Jeremiah Levi Mendoza, Charles August Mican, Brayden Heath William Michael, Eli Lewis Mignola, Zachary Alexander Mihevc, Maradaya Kammura Milecar, Jason Robert Miller, Brandon Luke Mills, Hallie Belen Miramontes, Kyana Rose Monroe, Kiele Leeann Montiel, Isaiah Morales, Parker Marie Moulden, Myah Anne Murn, Jazmyn Anne Murphy, Zane Ever Murphy, Katelynn Marie Nilsen, Jayden Rex Nugent, Mackenzey Rose Nunemaker-Marin, MaKayla Kyleen Nunez, Thorin Eugene O’Dell, Colby Allen Olsen, Marina Angelina Olson, Lola Louise Oren, Margarita Esmeralda Ortiz Juarez, Ada Emeli Pacheco, Cristian David Pacheco, Hanny Yuseth Paco, Gabriel Alfonso Padilla, Emily Ann Palmer, Jace Monroe Palmer, Enfernee Jay Barry Pangilinan, Ethan Danner Pariani, Dahltyn James Rydge Parker, Jacob Anthony Parker, Matthew John Parker, Sierra Dawn Paroz, Ryan Michael Paul, Zachary Matthew Paulson, Zoe Bella Paulson, Dario Arturo Pena, Safyre Belle Perez, Kiah Joy Petrie, Zachary Dean Phelps, Gavin Michael Piercey, Jayda Lynn Pieske, Jillian Elizabeth Pimentel, Attreyu Fenix Pinard, Shastena Rose Marie Ponton, Alyssa Marie Powers, Samantha Isabell Ramirez Calvillo, Montserrat Ramirez Macias, Sydnie Kylee Grace Rammage, Tristin James Redd, Madison Lynn Rhoads, Hannah Michelle Richards, Julie Ann Richards, Abigail Maggie Richards-Roberts, Kylar William Dean Richmond-Johnson, Jadon Asher Kai Ringen, Aliyah Monique Rivero, Samantha Susan Robinson, Ylektra Rachel Rodriguez, Eira Kaye Rogers, Zoe Daelynn Rogers, Blake Michael Ronk, Kailey Rain Roosevelt, McKenzie Santana Roosevelt, Hannah Lauren Root, Cameron Scott Rynearson, Alisha Ann Sabins, Francisco Sanchez, Jahaira Sanchez Martinez, Athena Lily Belle Sand, Phillip Andrew Sanders, Lauren Elaine Sandfort, Elizabet Sandoval-Flores, Samantha Marene Sarti, Freedom Randall-Leo Savage, Abigaile Lynn Schattenkerk, Sage Renado Schifferns, Kaden Ray Schlatter, Kylee Rae Schmeichel, Haylee Lawrene Schulze, Angelina Pauline Sem, Collin Ryan Shaffer, Donna Shaelee Shears, Chevy Jacob Sheirls, Jackson Joseph Shira, Nolan Oliver Shoop, McKenzie Raine Smirl, Caden Andrew Smith, Lia Bailey Smith, Ekaterina Maire Spani, Alex Moreau Spier, Axel Somera Sta. Maria, Jacob Benjamin Stafford, Trinity Elizabeth Marie Standley, Kylan Rain Stone, Riley Andrew Straw, Ryan James Stringer, Jacob Hayden Swartz, Darian Michael Thacker, Alejandro Edward Thomas, Brendyn Michael Thomason, Cameron Ridge Thompson, Aubrey Elizabeth Thorsen, Reiss Avery Todd, Rylee Steven Trauthwein, Justus Ray Utley, Brie Leshai Valenzuela, Hannah Louise Vanwinkle, Robert Jonathan Vargas, Savannah Annamae Vath, Abigail Sophia Veale, Franchezca Natali Verduzco, Sofia Grace Verduzco, Rylee May Vermillion, Alexis Storm Raneigh Walker, Makayla Faith Walker, Sean Harvey Walker, Jace Dale Waltz, Owen Cullen Warnack, Brady Michael Watkins, Carly Lauren Watkins, Stephanie Ellen Way, Justin Lee Weathers, Chad Weston Weaver, Katalina Mae White, Trinity Faith Whitley, Maryn Cynthia Wicks, Dawson Ray Widdifield, Jason Barrett Wilks, Cole Montgomery Willbanks, Dominic James Williamson, Liem Titus Wilson, Karina Rene Winn, Ashlyn Nicole Wolford, Kyle James Woodcock, Luke Tyler Yutzie, Garrett Allen Zeimet and Nikkita Anne Zernicke.
