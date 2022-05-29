The Roseburg High School graduation ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Roseburg High School’s Finlay Field, 400 W. Harvard Ave. Also available via livestream at rhs.roseburg.k12.or.us.
Yajirrah Amber Anne Alvarado is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of David and Shanna Alvarado of Roseburg. Yajirrah is an early graduate who participated in Link Crew and cheerleader. She plans to attend Oregon State University.
Charles Bitner Anderson is a valedictorian. He is the son of Scott and Jennifer Anderson of Roseburg. His high school activities include soccer, swimming, track and field, National Honor Society and Interact Club. Charles plans to attend Utah State University and participate in a two-year church mission.
Emma Lillian Antonio is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Christina Antonio of Roseburg. Emma was an active member of the lacrosse team and plans to attend Umpqua Community College.
Logan Wallace Bishop is a valedictorian. He is the son of Brandon and Kimberlee Bishop of Roseburg. His high school activities include FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics, Tennis, where he served as team captain, Future Business Leaders of America State, where he served as president, National Honor Society, where he also served as president and cross-country. Logan plans to attend Brigham Young University (BYU-Provo) in pursuit of a bachelor of science in computer engineering and business administration.
Faith Lorraine Boswell is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Brian Boswell and Jennifer Bracken of Roseburg. Faith served as yearbook editor, swimming co-captain and lacrosse co-captain, and participated in National Honor Society and Interact Club. She plans to attend Oregon State University Honors College to pursue a degree in environmental science.
Aiyana Chailyn Brown is a valedictorian and is the daughter of the late Edward and Carole Brown of Roseburg. Aiyana was the five time state champion and two time national winner at the Future Business Leaders of America competitive event. She served as FBLA vice president and state officer, managed the RHS Student Store, served as environmental club vice president of public relations and was a volunteer teacher with the Special Education Pathways House program. She plans to attend Willamette University and pursue a degree in business administration through their advanced 3+2 MBA program.
Nicholas Alan Brown is a valedictorian. He is the son of Roger and Natalya Brown of Roseburg. His high school activities include tennis and marching band. Nicholas plans to attend Umpqua Community College.
Carter Thomas Dryden is a valedictorian. Carter is the son of Thomas and Liberty Dryden of Roseburg. He participated in cross-country, tennis, marching band, Link Crew and National Honor Society. He plans to attend Oregon State University.
Elizabeth Grace Eckman is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Nathan and Mary Eckman of Roseburg. Throughout high school, she was involved with cross-country, track and field, Schoolhouse.world, Key Club and Douglas County Youth Orchestra. Elizabeth plans to study biology at Oregon State University while competing on their cross-country and track teams.
Mylie Marie Fox is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Jason and Yvette Fox of Roseburg. She participated in cross-country and served as the 2021 Homecoming Queen during high school. She plans to attend Umpqua Community College to pursue a transfer degree.
Marin Elizabeth Gray is a valedictorian and daughter of Jason and Andrea Gray of Roseburg. She has served as ASB president, Interact Club president, National Honor Society vice president, Brain Bowl Trivia Team founder and president and Link Crew Leader and vice president. Marin plans to attend Harvard University to pursue a career in education administration.
Marley Mae Holborow is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Dan and Khara Holborow of Roseburg. She has participated in National Honor Society, Interact Club and Green Bag Food Project, as well as serving as a math tutor throughout high school. She received the RHS Award of Excellence in Science and Student Services Departments and plans to attend Oregon State University to double major in construction engineering management and business analytics.
Abby Jo Hooten is a valedictorian and daughter of Joseph and Karlyn Hooten of Roseburg. Throughout high school, Abby was involved with National Honor Society, Family Career and Community Leaders of America, Future Business Leaders of America and the Roseburg High School Child Development Center. She plans to attend Eastern Oregon University and major in early childhood education.
Rylee Michelle Juett is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Jared and Michelle Juett of Roseburg. Her high school service include orchestra teacher and player, wind ensemble section leader, marching ensemble section leader and National Honor Society. Rylee plans to attend BYU-Idaho and major in social work.
Logan Lee Klopfenstein is a valedictorian. He is the son of Gary and Jennifer Klopfenstein of Roseburg. He participated in football, basketball, baseball and National Honor Society. He received Evening of Excellence Awards, the RHS Academic Feather and RHS PRIDE Award for Respectful. Logan plans to attend George Fox University, majoring in biology, while playing division three football.
Cecile Elizabeth Larson is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Douglas and Rebecca Larson of Roseburg. Her high school activities included swim team, National Honor Society, lacrosse, marching band and theatre. Cecile plans to attend Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah to study microbiology and English.
Eva Annastatia McMillan is a valedictorian and daughter of Amy Rochelle Perrin in Roseburg. She was a member of the golf team, Roseburg marching ensemble, Green Team, AP Scholar and Future First Citizen. Eva plans to attend University of Southern California to pursue a bachelor of architecture.
Trinity Marie Minyard is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Marcus and Jasmine Minyard of Roseburg. Trinity participated in both track and field and cross-country while in high school. she plans to attend University of Oregon.
Jocelyn Rakel Muntifering is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Brad and Rashelle Muntifering of Roseburg. She served as team captain for the basketball team and vice president of the Interact Club, as well as participated in soccer, National Honor Society and Concert Choir. Jocelyn plans to attend Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.
Madeline Anne-Marie Patrick is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Dan and Rain Patrick of Roseburg. She volunteered with the St. Joseph’s Soup Kitchen and participated at the Performance Martial Arts Academy, as well as serves as a member and ambassador for the National Society of High School Scholars. Madeline plans to attend Santa Clara University, majoring in biology and fine arts.
Brian Emery Powell is a valedictorian. He is the son of John and Verelle Powell of Roseburg. During high school, Brian’s activities included robotics, cross-country, tennis, Future Business Leaders of America and marching ensemble. he plans to serve as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for two years, then attend BYU in Provo, Utah to major in computer science.
Paviat Singh Rai is a valedictorian and is the son of Amrik and Manjit Rai of Roseburg. His high school activities includes soccer, tennis and Link Crew. Paviat plans to attend Oregon State University.
Alexis Raegan Reneau is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Gregory and Dawn Reneau of Roseburg. Alexis was involved with National Honor Society, Distinguished Young Women of Douglas County and Link Crew. She also served as cheerleader captain and is a 4-Year Academic Feather recipient. She plans to attend either Utah Tech University or Boise State University, where she will continue cheerleading and continue her academic career with the aspiration to become a pediatric surgeon.
Noelle Emelie Robison is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Robert and Jennifer Robison of Roseburg. She served as lacrosse team captain and participated in leadership, ASTRA Club and soccer. Noelle plans to enlist in the U.S. Air Force.
Triston Lawrence Rutan is a valedictorian and is the son of Jayson Rutan and Patricia Bustamante of Roseburg. His high school activities included Future Business Leaders of America and tennis. He is an Academic Feather recipient. Triston plans to attend University of Oregon, majoring in biology.
Carson Quintin Six is a valedictorian. He is the son of Ron and Melanie Six of Roseburg. During high school, Carson served as Bum Squad leader and participated in basketball. He was honored during the Evening of Excellence and is an Academic Feather recipient. Carson plans to attend Arizona State University to study biomedical sciences.
Preston Cordell Smith is a valedictorian. He is the son of Cordell and Sarah Smith of Roseburg. He was involved with cross-country, track and field, robotics and Key Club during high school. Preston plans to serve a two year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, then study mechanical engineering at Brigham Young University.
Braxton Michael Tabor is a valedictorian and is the son of Michael and Caley Tabor of Roseburg. His high school activities include playing piano, golf and Link Crew while working. He plans to attend college.
Zoe Julianne Traul is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of John and Abigail Traul of Roseburg. Zoe was a Mercy Medical Center volunteer, as well as active in cross-country, track and field, Key Club and National Honor Society. She plans to attend the University of Michigan to study nursing and global health.
Addison Lee Weckerle is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Richard and Valerie Weckerle of Roseburg. She was involved in both RHS and UCC volleyball and Future Business Leaders of America throughout high school. Addison plans to attend Umpqua Community College, then transfer to Southern Oregon University to major in business management.
Nevaeh Elizabeth Williams is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Jesse Weaver and Mirranda Mandera of Roseburg. Nevaeh was involved with softball for three years, including Travel Indian Fast Pitch, received the Academic Feather and maintained perfect attendance for two years. She plans to attend Umpqua Community College for two years, then transfer to a university.
Griffin Jeffrey Zeimet is a valedictorian. He is the son of Jason and Lindsay Zeimet of Roseburg. His high school activities included football and baseball. Griffin plans to enlist in the U.S. Navy.
Kylee Scout Carpenter is a salutatorian and daughter of Bobby and Mandy Carpenter of Roseburg. During her high school years, Kylee was involved with volleyball. She plans to attend Umpqua Community College.
Kai Brandt Castle is a salutatorian. He is the son of Yumi Kaihori-Castle and the late Jared Castle of Roseburg. His high school activities included Future Business Leaders of America, marching band, robotics, Green Team and community services with Partner Sports Camp. Kai plans to become a National Guard officer and Biotechnologist. He will be going to National Guard Boot Camp, then Oregon State University.
Micah Naomi Lake is a salutatorian and the daughter of Chris and Gretchen Lake of Roseburg. During high school, Micah played volleyball. She plans to attend University of Colorado Boulder.
Taylor Moroni Lander is a salutatorian. He is the son of Jacob and Deborah Lander of Roseburg. Taylor participated in lacrosse, National Honor Society, cross-country, art club and played piano throughout his high school years. He plans on doing summer sales in Indiana this summer before going on a two year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. After that, he plans on attending Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.
John Silva-Leyva is a salutatorian. He is the son of Ramon Silva and Irma Leyva of Roseburg. His high school activities included: ASTRA (ALTRUSA) Club, Environmental Club and Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA). Plans to attend Umpqua Community College for a year, then transfer to the University of Oregon to major in business administration or marketing.
Madison Paige Smith is a salutatorian. She is the daughter of Bobby and Kristina Smith of Roseburg and plans to attend Umpqua Community College.
The 2022 graduates of Roseburg High School are: Madelyn Leigh Abbott, Dejuan Michael Adams, Litzi Denices Aguirre Piña, LaTaraKay Nezaray Aguirre-Stepp, Yarabett Yanamarie Alba Bautista, Morgan Rae Allen, Cassidy Joelle Almond, Yajirrah AmberAnne Alvarado, Aidan Adam Anderson, Charles Bitner Anderson, Emma Lillian Antonio, William Scott Averett, Jasmine Viola Bailey, Emma Jean Bain, Ethan Alexander Baker, Jackson Scott Bangs, Tatin Nova Reise Bare, Joseph Isaia Bargenoe, Katie Marie Barr, Jackson Robert Bartlett, Claudia Faith Beaty, Carter Roman Beaubien, Dylan Lee Beery, Katelynn Anne Belden, Thomas Ray Bernal, Karina Ann Bishop, Logan Wallace Bishop, Giuseppe Bizzini, Stephanie Ann Blix, Nancy Cecilia Bobadilla, Kalista Dakotah Bochart, Haley Rae Bohme, Dominic Allen Booth, Faith Lorraine Boswell, Anna Jade Bozovich, Aiyana Chailyn Brown, Isabella Breelyn Brown, Lily Elizabeth Brown, Nicholas Alan Brown, Samantha Marie Bruce, Sarah Ann Bryan, Ryley Ann Bryson, Aaron James Buckley, Samantha Rose Buller, Alyssa Lee Burke, Daniel Bernard Burky, Jackson Riley Burwell, Tyson Joseph Bustamante, Jake Christopher Calkins, Drake Kile Campbell, Levi Josiah Campbell, Issabelle Mariana Maria Campos, Haley Nicole Carlson, Kylee Scout Carpenter, Alvaro Carrillo Madera, Athena Faye Cason, Kou Brandt Castle, Angel Daniel Ceballos, Nico Alexander Cence, Julian Cezar L. Chavez, Keanu Luke Christner, Alicia Rae Clark, Ella Marie Clark, Dominic Dewain Colvin, Isaac James Cook, Mariah Kay Cooley, Natalie Ann Cothren, Spencer Stuart Cowie, Josiah Jadon Cruz, Deagon Lou Csernak, Elijah Alexander Dalton, Kayla Grace Darling, Victoria Jewel Davis, Preston Alton Day, Brian Zaden Donavon Dayton, Kaia Elizabeth Deaton, Olivia Grace Dedmon, Lila Breanne Degraffenreed, Ava Rose Deitrich Vance, Isabella Grace Denn, Sadie Grea De Vault, Ysabelle Gacias Diolata, Ramon Barron Dominguez, Carter Thomas Dryden, Ava Jade Dufer, Jazmine Alina Duncan, Carson Kimball Dunn, Landyn Dean Dupper, Elizabeth Grace Eckman, Jaden Marie Allison Edwards, Seth Isaac Edwards, Abigail Marie Ellison, Andelynn Grace Emery, Ethan Joseph Thomas Fisher, Andrew Charles Fletcher, Mylie Marie Fox, Makayla Leigh Gagliano, Garrett Brian Gallego, Cadance Bella Gausnell, Tara Jewel Gausnell, Logan Bryan Gaylor, Mariah Kayleen George, Ian Tyler Gerkin, Shayna Rose Gessner, Apollo Scott Gibbons Jr., Kami Lee Gibson, Troy Bradley Gibson, Dawson William Gillespie, Evan Tyler Goodman, Rachael Elizabeth Goodwin, Cole Patrick Gould, Coreyn Marie Graves, Marin Elizabeth Gray, Ella Leah Gremillion, Anthony James Griffin, Nathanuel Dewayne Gross, Olivia Isabela Gwaltney, Savanna Elaine Hale, Brandon Joseph Hall, Skylar James Hamilton, Bailee Ann Hansen, Jadian Blu Hanshaw, Anderson Chad Harris, Kacy Michael Garton Harris, Kamryn Lee Hartford Hensley, Christian James Hatcher, Jayden Thomas Heap, Isaac Alvin Heard, Karl Nelson Heath, Kimi Phoenix Annette Heflin, Caleb Everett Helm, Spencer Lee Henderson, Jasper Alan Hennebeck, Connor Jordan Hergenreder, Diego Rey Hernandez-Webb, Gavin Alexander Hewitt, Jonah Cash Hibbert, Benjamin Valentine Hill, James Mason Hinson, Jacob Neal Hobbs, Marley Mae Holborow, Abby Jo Hooten, Haley KC Hoque, Robert Thomas Newton Horne, Hayden James Douglas Horton, Haydon Jack Hoschouer, Moriah Joanna Nichole Hoshowski, Evan Alan Hough, David Huato, Knox Braden Hubbard, Jaden Elizabeth Hughes, Emily Meilin Hundley, Kylan James Hurley, Grace Brittany Hutton, Brenden Mathew Jarvinen, Molly Kay Jerscheid, Harmeet Singh Johal, Jazzmin Marie Johnson, Summer Nicole Johnson, Travis Alan Johnston, Keanin Levi Jones, Kelsey Nichole Jordan, Rylee Michelle Juett, Adam Gabriel Kathan, Justice Blake Keifer, Silas Irvin Kincaid, Caleb Michael Kirkendall, Logan Lee Klopfenstein, Trevor Alan Knox, Dakota Nathan Koch, Donaven Korntved, Hope Faith Koski, Gavin Andrew Kowal, Harleen Kaur Kullar, Casper Amadeous LaFata, Micah Naomi Lake, Lacey Lynn Lambert, Haley Jean Lampton, Rainey Brooke Suzanne Lancaster, Taylor Moroni Lander, Julissa Mariah Landeros, Baylee Deere Laney, Bryson John Laney, Jazmin Dominique Langford, Nevaeh Adele Jade Laniohan, Cecile Elizabeth Larson, Kellan Christian Larson, Amy Katherine Latham, Sebastian Blaine Lavin, Ethan Eugene Leaton, Jade El’Lisa Lee, Michael Warren Lewandowski, Erickson Anthony Ling, Nikolas Ryan Littlefield, Kelsey Faith Locicero, Rien Mathew Loftin, Nicholas James Looper Jr., Brandon Thomas Loux Jr., Dylan McKay Lowe, Aiden James Luna, Cody William Lyons, Cybelle Natasha Mac Lean, Donovan Austin Madison, Cody Lee Magar, Mallory Rose Malysz, Colton David Marsters, Rhett Ollivant Martin, Cristian Javier Martinez-Reeves, Chantell Mae Martinez-Casey, Shannon Lynn Mason, Zoe Jean Mauer, Josie Mia Maxfield, Malachi Chico McClatcher, Jackson Roy McCullough, Madison Paige McDowell, Lily Eva McGee, Hyrum David McGinnis, Eva Annastatia McMillan, Shyla Kay Mead, Kelley Ann Meduna, Logan Avery Michael, Chelsea Justine Miller, Trinity Marie Minyard, Maegan RoseMarie Molea, Jocelyn Rakel Muntifering, Thomas Robert Ogle, Hannah Marie Fayth O’Grady, Danil Evan Olson, Eric Garcia Orozco, Adan Orozco-Gomez, Craig Andrew Ortega, Zachariah Matthew Ott, Kaitlynn Mae Papandrea, Troy Alexander Pappas, Hayden Leeann Parsons, Kaylynn Marie Paselk, Harlee Arleen May Pasquinelli, Emma Louise Pate-Smith, Ethan Bryce Pate-Smith, Madeline Ann-Marie Patrick, Emily Isabel Pena, Brian Joseph Perez, Nathan Xavier Pharis, Teagan Olivia Phelps, Jonathon David Piercey, Benjamin Alex Pike, Nathan Patrick Pini, Zachary Allan Potter, Brian Emery Powell, Sienna Nicole Preston, Elyse Nicole Prowell, William Thomas Punches, Ella Fah Rader, Lestat Serapio Fernandez Rahn, Paviat Singh Rai, Mason William Ramirez, Haiden Nickelus-Trenton Randleas, Lacey Lee Rathsack, Grant Sutton Ratliff, Elijah William Reading, Alexis Raegan Reneau, Breyonah Rhiann Riley, Michelle Rivera, Diana Elizabeth Robelo, Noelle Emelie Robison, Zoey Anne Ross, Garrett Allan Rott, Hannah Lyah Rountree, Camden Leigh Ruble, Triston Lawrence Rutan, Teagan James Ryan, Lyric Nash Salazar, Makayla Michelle Sandidge, Brandon Mark William Sarti, Varrius Wayne Scanlan, Kaydence Kay Schwender, Charis Elayne Sensabaugh, Arielle Jasmine-Marie Severson, Idil Sevinc, John Raymond Silva-Leyva, Samuel Odel Sinclair, Nash Wayne Singleton, Carson Quintin Six, Abrianna Rayne Smalley, Aidyn Glenn Smart, Jessica Diane Smith, Madison Paige Smith, Preston Cordell Smith, Haydon Nicolas Snyder, Denisa Sorensen, Lucas Paul Spears, Dylan Elyse Stahler, Braden William Steinacher, Malika Rose Marie Steinhoff, Emily Brechtel Stetson, Gary Dale Malachi Stevens, Peyton Elizabeth Nadine Stoffal, Raiden Sheldon Stokes, Kambria Rene Elizabeth Stone, Cameron Cole Stoner, Alexus Marie Straub, Emma Sue Stuart, Hawke Thayden Sulffridge, Parker John Sullivan, Cooper Steven Sustaire, Brittany Ann Sutherland, Braxton Michael Tabor, Dominic Benjamin Tatone, Braden Lee Thompson, Brandon Luke Thompson, Emily Dawn Thompson, Lillianna Rose Thompson, Tucker Ryan Thompson, Zoe Julianne Traul, Kayla May Tyler, Madasyn Paige Van Acker, Cedric Nile Van Beek, Aaron Hunter VanGordon, Illa Ann VanGordon, Haygen Joseph VanGordon, Alma Natalia Vazquez, Emely Vazquez, Kaiyal Krishna Velu, Sage Elizabeth Villa, Josiah Peace Vincent, Logan Drake Ward, Jaden Sierra Warmouth, Sebastian Scott Watson, Karissa Ann Wattman, Nathan Daniel Wayman, Kyle William Monfore Webb, Ephraim Daniel Webber, Addison Lee Weckerle, Skyler Lee Weidemier, Clarissa Wijaya, Elizabeth Lee Williams, Nevaeh Elizabeth Williams, Anna Christine Willis, Travin Lee Wilson, Emma Marie Winn, Kenedi Leanne Wisby, Bryanna Lee Witcher, Jeremy Kohl Wolford, Gavin Kaipo Worrell, Tyler Kahikilani Worrell, Gavin Jesse James Wren, Danyelle Kristien Wright, Jesse Ray Wright, Lance Robert Yaeger, William Kenneth Young Seidemann, Luke Tyler Yutzie, Griffin Jeffrey Zeimet.
