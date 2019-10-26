Roseburg High School’s boys cross country team won the Academic All-State Award from the Oregon School Activities Association for having the team highest grade point average, 3.95, in the 6A classification for the sport.
“We’re very proud of the cross country team for being first in the state,” Roseburg High School Athletic Director Russ Bolin said. “They have great support from parents and staff, and it’s a great job by the kids and the coaches.”
Each member of the team will receive a decal and a certificate, and the school will receive a plaque in honor of the team.
“The cross country team promotes the idea of keeping every door open, pushing yourself at practice and in the classroom, and being helpful at home,” coach Nathan Eckman said. “While I like seeing a good workout or race come together, it is equally exciting to see a pack of distance runners conquer a math problem or talk about their AP Euro or Spanish class after practice or on the bus rides returning from our meets.”
Roseburg’s girls cross country team had a 3.87 GPA.
Eckman said he encourages all younger runners to seek help from the older runners with classes.
“Over the years we have had numerous valedictorians and salutatorians who have run cross country,” Eckman said. “I think that feeds on itself as the younger runners see the possibilities and the doors that open from being diligent and open to learning. The entire athletic department takes pride in putting academics first.”
All of the fall athletic teams at Roseburg High School had a GPA above 3.0, and the combined GPA for fall sports athletes at the school was 3.45.
“That’s our first job: to get good grades in the classroom,” Bolin said. “We do grade checks and our coaches do a great job stressing academic importance to the athletes.”
Bolin said each team will celebrate the academic achievements during banquets at the end of each season.
Oakland boys cross country team also finished in the top 10 of Academic All-State rankings with a 3.54 team GPA, good enough for eighth place in 2A/1A classification.
Classifications are based on the size of the school district and determine the team’s competitors and league.
Oakland and Elkton football teams cracked the top ten in their respective classifications. The Oakers had a 3.22 GPA, the third highest in 2A, while the Elks had a 3.18 GPA and were tied for sixth in 1A with Imbler.
In volleyball’s 3A classification, both South Umpqua and Sutherlin made the top 10. South Umpqua was third with a 3.78 GPA, while the Bulldogs were tenth with a 3.64 GPA.
Oakland and Glide finished in the top 10 for volleyball academics in 2A. Oakland’s volleyball team had a 3.71 GPA to finish third, Glide finished seventh with a 3.67 GPA.
Glide was the only boys soccer team from Douglas County to break into the top 10, with an eighth place finish in 3A/2A/1A thanks to a 3.59 GPA. South Umpqua’s girls soccer team finished 10th in 3A/2A/1A with a 3.59 GPA.
All teams that earn a 3.0 GPA higher will receive 25 points in the OSAA Cup standings.
Douglas County teams with a GPA above a 3.0 that didn’t make the top 10 were: Roseburg football (3.11), Sutherlin football (3.03), Roseburg volleyball (3.37), Reedsport volleyball (3.27), Elkton volleyball (3.58), Camas Valley volleyball (3.31), Roseburg boys soccer (3.2), Sutherlin boys soccer (3.01), Roseburg girls soccer (3.2), Sutherlin girls soccer (3.38), Roseburg girls cross country (3.87), and South Umpqua girls cross country (3.37).
Editor’s note: Reporter Sanne Godfrey has a child on the cross country team at Roseburg High School.
