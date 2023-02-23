If you would have asked two years ago, Roseburg High School student Carson King would have said there was no chance he would graduate high school.
Then he found the Roseburg High School GED program and everything changed.
“I don’t think I would have got caught up if it wasn’t for the GED program. Honestly, I just think it was the thing I needed to do,” King said.
King is one of 50-80 students currently involved in the program. The number fluctuates because many of the students are transient, meaning they will show for a bit and then suddenly stop attending.
“Typically the students that are entering our GED program are credit deficient and they’ve historically struggled with school and academics for a variety of different reasons. That can be attendance, it could be family transitions. It could be they just had a poor start to their ninth and 10th grade year,” RHS assistant principal Brad Bogardus said.
GED classes are offered to any Douglas County students in both the morning and afternoons and are held on the RHS campus. Bogardus said they focus first on whatever topic the student is strongest at. This gives students traction and begins with success rather than a continued struggle. When a student can achieve a 145 score on the practice exam, they can move onto the actual GED exam in that subject.
One thing that sets this program apart from others in our area is the fact that the testing site is located on campus. This was an important part of implementing this new program, as school administration noticed some students wouldn’t attend the actual testing.
“We found that kids wouldn’t do it. They wouldn’t make their way out to UCC, even if we provide transportation,” Bogardus said. “At the time when we got the testing site approved through Pearson, we were one of the only ones in the state that had the actual learning center on site. So we don’t have that transition of losing kids or losing kids’ momentum. Once that kid is ready on that predictor score, the next day we sign them up and we get them tested.”
King was one of those students who had a rough start to school. He’d rather slack off than pay much attention to school, especially once he went to distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I only had like freshman credits as a junior and then got all the way back up to where I’m supposed to be with my GED. So it made me think if I can do that, then I could go another year at school and continue to graduate and get a diploma,” 17-year-old King said. “It just gave me confidence every time I passed a test to do better and keep going.”
With most of his credits taken care of by completing his GED, King is looking to finish his high school diploma. With more hard work, he will be the first person in his immediate family to receive a diploma. He will do this while working almost full time at a local fast food restaurant.
“I can honestly say — I’ve worked with this this young man for a long time — if the GED program was not available for Carson, he wouldn’t have made it,” Bogardus said. “It gave him some confidence and he knows he can do this. We’re working really hard with him, he’s trying to get his algebra two credits. He does that and he’ll walk at the graduation ceremony.”
RHS principal Jill Weber said that GED seekers are treated just like every other student on campus. They are welcome to join clubs, sports and other extracurricular activities. They are also part of the graduation ceremony in June.
“Many GED programs are you didn’t fit here in our schools, so now you go over there and now you’ll take this other program but we see this as part of our school,” Weber said. “We feel like we can serve our students best here and we want to serve all of our students here, not send students somewhere else — because they’re still our kids. We want to make sure that our kids are able to be ready for whatever’s next after high school.”
You must be at least 16 years old and credit deficient in order to enroll in the RHS GED program. Enrollment is open at the start of each semester. Weber said anyone in Douglas County is welcome to enroll, though they are responsible for their own transportation.
“It’s a shift in the way that we’re serving students as they’re coming with different needs. We know they have to have a job. We know that they have families. We know that they’re coming in with some barriers and we’re trying to figure out what drives them and what and how we can serve them,” Weber said. “It’s harder for students than it used to be.”
More information: 541-440-4142.
