A Roseburg High School senior waits to receive his diploma during the commencement ceremony for the RHS graduating class of 2022. The graduation rate at the high school dropped by nearly 10% compared to the previous year.
Roseburg High School's graduation rate saw a significant drop due to shifts in the school district's overall strategy and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, the school had a record-high graduation rate of 89.02%. This year the rate was just above 79%.
In a press release from the school district, Roseburg High School Principal Jill Weber said distance learning posed a significant challenge for many students and many of the interventions and supports the school had in place were not available during distance learning.
"We did everything we could during the pandemic to keep tabs on students and encourage them and their families to participate in remote learning," Weber said. "It was a difficult period for everyone and it's not surprising that the effects will be felt for several years."
In addition to the pandemic, Roseburg Public Schools shifted its strategic plan to get the interventions, supports and opportunities offered at the high school to more students. The school district closed its alternative school, Rose School, and implemented a GED program.
Roseburg High School continues to focus on ninth-grade on track data as an indicator for future graduation rates. Freshmen are considered to be on track if they've earned six or more credits by the time they move on to the 10th grade.
"Studies have shown that being on track at this stage in high school means students are more than 3 1/2 times more likely to graduate in four years," according to Roseburg school district.
The number of ninth graders on track dropped below 75% during the pandemic, while it reached 90% the previous year. The school district said the number has already started to rebound and for the 2021-2022 school year 83% of ninth graders were on track to graduate.
"Our programs have proven successful," Weber said. "We expect that the ninth grade on track rebound for the 2021-2022 school year will be reflected in increased graduation rates three years from now."
The overall district graduation rate was 70.22% — up from 69.26% the previous year. This included data from Phoenix Charter School and the now-closed Rose School.
Phoenix Charter School's graduation rate was 30.65%, while it's five-year cohort graduation rate was 41.98% and it's completer rate just over 50%.
