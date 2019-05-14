WINCHESTER — Roseburg High School’s 27th annual Evening of Excellence was held on Monday, where students were honored for taking care of others in the hallway.
Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium hosted the festivities, recognizing all of the high school’s various activities.
Fine arts teacher Nathan Eckman challenged each department to write a poem — some were received with cheers, others with a ho-hum.
Eckman was the master of ceremonies for the event, while the jazz band and choir also contributed content.
RHS Pride Award winners joined the faculty onstage to end the night, showing health and physical education teacher Scott Lovemark that the kids will be alright.
“They turn challenges into positive,” principal Jill Weber said, adding these students had a bright future ahead.
Awards were given out in 18 different categories, to those who like books and those who prefer laboratories.
Each of the nine departments gave specific seniors awards, and some received Confederation of Oregon School Administrators rewards.
Weber said:“There are so many ways to showcase who they are and find a path for their future.” From learning about history in social studies to taking career technical education to learn about a suture.
Languages also took center stage over the course of the night, with Spanish, German, French and English in the spotlight.
Junior Zach Traul and Isabelle Hervey also got department recognition, while senior Eliza Garcia was praised for her inquisition.
English teacher Rachel Jackson said, “She does not leave a question unasked.” Throughout the night some of the school’s heroes were unmasked.
“This group is as impressive as we’ve ever had,” Career Center Coordinator Jim Early said, about the foreign exchange students he had led.
Awards were given out for social studies, leadership, language, student services, English, journalism, foreign exchange, fine art, yearbook, math, science, career and technical education, Future Business Leaders of America, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, health and physical education, three-sport athletes, and four-year academic feathers.
RHS Pride winners were: Sajannah Alvarado, Jared Casey, Cheyenne Durham, Morgan Flanagan, Kensington Hartsell, Brynn Holmes, Alexandria Ragan, James Thomas, and Eileen Vazquez.
