Roseburg High School seniors will once again be walking across the stage at Finlay Field, pending the county's COVID-19 risk status at the time.
“Our hope is to provide a day full of tradition and memories that our students and their families will cherish forever,” said Jill Weber, Roseburg High School principal. “The Class of 2021 has met the unique challenges of this school year head on with a spirit of positivity and determination, embracing new opportunities for personal and academic growth. We are proud and honored to celebrate their accomplishments, not only during their final year in high school, but throughout their entire K-12 journey.”
Roseburg Public Schools announced Thursday, the preliminary plans to celebrate the Class of 2021 with a commencement ceremony and community parade on June 5.
"Currently, we expect to invite students who have met the graduation requirements to walk across a stage to receive their diplomas, and families will be invited to attend," a press release from the district said. "Due to safety guidance, the number attending this event will likely be limited, with physical distancing and other precautions in place to ensure the safety of students, staff, families and the community. More details will be shared in the near future."
Roseburg High School senior Lauren Sandfort said she was super excited about plans for a graduation at Finlay Field.
"It's the most normal thing that we'll have this year," she said. "It's the only time we'll be together as a class."
Classes at Roseburg High School are currently being held on an A-B schedule, which means half the student have in-person class on Monday and Thursday and the other half have classes on Tuesday and Friday.
"You still have your close friends, but I talk with everyone that's in my class," Sandfort said.
In addition to missing half the class, graduating seniors have also missed out on going to sports games, being part of the student cheer section named the bum squad, homecoming, prom and other typical senior experiences.
"I'm glad our graduation is going to be somewhat normal," Sandfort said.
Because of likely restrictions on outdoor gatherings, a community parade is being scheduled for the afternoon of June 5.
The parade will begin in the former Kmart parking lot and end at the high school, where staff members will be lined up to greet graduates.
The school district also hopes to once again provide yard signs to each student and family to honor the graduates.
