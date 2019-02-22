As part of an effort to seek expanded funding under Measure 98, Roseburg High School Principal Jill Weber traveled to Salem on Monday to tell lawmakers about the school's efforts to prepare students for college and careers.
Also known as the High School Graduation and College and Career Readiness Act, Measure 98 called for state funding to support career and technical education programs, college-level educational opportunities and dropout prevention resources. It was approved by voters in 2016.
Weber noted the many programs and resources the school has added because of Measure 98 funding.
“Measure 98 has impacted our high school, and we're excited about what we're seeing, and we're very excited about the opportunities (moving) forward," Weber told the committee.
Roseburg High School has implemented several programs to support students in their transition from middle to high school and throughout their freshman year . They include a system to identify students at risk of falling behind, two summer programs, smaller learning communities for freshmen that better allow teachers to collaborate and monitor attendance, grades and behavior, a school-wide behavior team and a graduation coach.
On the career and technical education side, the school has increased its program offerings, adding automotive and health occupations pathways specifically thanks to Measure 98 funding. Those programs join woodworking, welding, business, manufacturing, drafting, agriculture sciences, early childhood education and culinary arts.
The school has also expanded college-level opportunities for students. Teachers have been sent to training on AP courses and students can choose from classes that offer over 250 college credits.
Committee Chairman Sen. Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, added during Monday’s hearing that he has witnessed firsthand the work being done at RHS.
"I had an opportunity to tour some of Roseburg High School's CTE programs following the revitalization grant, and they're doing amazing work,” he said.
According to Stand for Children Oregon, the agency which spearheaded Measure 98, the measure has led to the equivalent of 438 full-time jobs, the approval of 831 new programs and 466 career and technical education teachers applying for licenses for the 2017-18 school year.
The committee on Monday also heard from a Lincoln High School student, a Corvallis School Board member, a CTE teacher and an industry professional.
