Roseburg High School is looking for community members interested in sharing their career experiences with freshmen during an online event on Oct. 13.
The online presentation will be held from 8-9 a.m. and is intended to help students discover potential job opportunities and prepare for life after high school, said assistant principal Brad Bogardus.
The school hopes to invite about 40 to 50 community members to present their experiences over Zoom. The presentations will take about 20 minutes.
The presenters will be given talking points and should cover their career history, job responsibilities, training and education requirements, average salaries and the long-term outlook of the career itself.
"We know how important it is for freshman to remain on track for graduation, and our goal is to provide inspiration and motivation for students to keep their focus on finding success after high school," Bogardus said.
Those interested in leading a presentation can contact Bogardus at bbogardus@roseburg.k12.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.