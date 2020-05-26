It may not have been a traditional graduation, but for seniors and their families, Saturday’s ceremony made many feel special while abiding by state guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus.
“I thought it was really great that they were still trying because a lot of high schools around the nation just didn’t do anything for the seniors,” graduate Camran Havel said. “Our school really cares about us and they really tried their best to do what they wanted to do for us.”
Most Roseburg High School seniors walked across the stage at the Rose Theatre on Saturday to receive their high school diploma in an altered ceremony, where high school staff were on campus from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to help guide the event.
A videographer and photographers were present to capture the ceremony, which will be edited and streamed via the Roseburg High School website at 11 a.m. June 6.
“As much as we were sad that we couldn’t do what we normally do, there’s so much more in this too,” Roseburg High School Principal Jill Weber said. “We didn’t want it to feel like you’re coming in for filming, we wanted it to feel like you’re coming in for graduation. I think it does.”
A group of five students and their families would enter a student center decorated with balloons and banners at a time, while staying 6 feet apart. A waiting area was set up in the cafeteria, with holding areas marked on the floor to indicate social distancing guidelines, where parents were greeted by Assistant Principal Brett Steinacher and Athletics Director Russ Bolin and given instructions on the ceremony.
After a short wait, the group would enter the theater, where students would line up on the left side and their families on the right as “Pomp and Circumstance” played over the speaker, graduates were greeted by Weber.
“There are times in your life where you get to pause and you get think about the past and the future, and your graduation day is one of those,” Weber said in her speech to each small group of graduates. “In that time where you’re pausing to think about those I want you to reflect on the people who have helped you get where you are today. There are people inside Roseburg High School who believed in you and helped you get you where you are. There’s people outside our walls here too, who have been with you from the very beginning and are probably with you here today. I want to make sure that you take the time to thank them for their belief in you and the support they’ve given you, because you didn’t get here alone.
“I also want you to think toward the future, think about the possibilities that lay before you. I want you to move toward those with courage and faith, but I also want you to remember your roots are here at Roseburg High School and this is always your home because you are a Roseburg Indian. Congratulations and I’m so proud and excited for you to get your diplomas today.”
Weber would repeat the speech 70 times, although slightly altering it at times, every 25 minutes when a new group would enter the theater. Each group celebration took about 20 minutes, leaving some time to clean the theater and sterilize the diploma covers between groups.
“I want it to be special and feel for these kids,” Weber said. “This is the first time they hear it. I want them to feel like this is about them and not just we’re going through the motions. It should be special.”
Graduate Kayla Hernandez said that’s exactly what it felt like.
“It felt a little bit more special because there were less people there,” she said. “It kind of felt like we got more recognition.”
Families would hand the graduate their diploma before posing for a family portrait on stage. Each family will receive a copy of the portrait.
“It’s a big moment and I’m super happy to be surrounded by my family,” Havel said. “It felt unreal, just a lot of emotions.”
An orange and black flower arrangement, white pillars and diplomas frames were placed on the stage to help make the event feel like graduation.
“It gets me emotional when I see them say ‘I love you’ and hugging and the moms are crying,” Weber said.
After they received their diplomas, students would go into the hallway where they would pose for a portrait while families received information from Assistant Principal Brad Bogardus on the parade scheduled for June 6 and where to watch the pre-recorded video.
Each student also received a duffle bag and $25 from the RHS Grad Night committee, which had to cancel its annual event and decided to present a gift to each student instead. Students would also receive personalized messages from the community, as the school received 4,000 messages to pass along to its seniors.
“Everybody has been very appreciative and thankful that they’re getting recognized on a more personal level,” Bogardus said.
A 2020 sign, perfect for photos, was placed just outside and visited by nearly every student.
Weber said the sign was in the student center Friday when the first 70 high school graduates received their diplomas and speeches were recorded and the decision was made to move it outside to help move the event along.
Administrators, photographers and the videographer would film the final diploma ceremonies Tuesday, for people who couldn’t make it Saturday, as well as shooting some additional video footage of the high school.
The entire pre-recorded ceremony will be streamed at 11 a.m. June 6 at www.roseburg.k12.or.us/students/graduation-2020.
A parade will start from the former Roseburg Kmart parking lot at 2 p.m. June 6 and finish at the high school. Only high school seniors with a special placard will be allowed to participate in the parade.
