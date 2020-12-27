Roseburg High School sophomore Josh Godfrey received honorable mention in a COVID-19 Public Service Announcement contest this month.
More than two dozen students from across the state entered a contest this month facilitated by Gov. Kate Brown, telling her in 30 seconds or less how they plan to safely celebrate the holidays during the coronavirus pandemic.
Students ranging from kindergarten to college entered their short PSAs in three categories. Winners will attend a Zoom video call with Gov. Brown in January.
The governor's office selected nine winners and five students received honorable mentions.
Winning videos and honorable mentions videos are available on Youtube.
