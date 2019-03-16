Roseburg High School students traveled to Portland last weekend to compete in the 2019 Family, Career and Community Leaders of America State Conference.
Cecilia Torvik and Isabelle Hervey competed in the category focus on children, which “recognizes participants who use family and consumer sciences skills to plan and conduct a child development project that has a positive impact on children and the community,” according to the conference website. Torvik and Hervey received gold, which qualifies them for the national championship.
In the national programs in action category, which “recognizes participants who explain how the planning process was used to plan and implement a national program project,” Maryn Wicks received silver and qualified for nationals with a project called “stop the violence,” which focused on bullying.
Bethany Endicott received silver in leadership and also qualified for nationals.
Chase Mican, Kambria Stone and Clara Kempton competed in culinary arts, receiving bronze.
As a group, Roseburg High School FCCLA received two awards: the largest chapter membership and increase in membership.
The FCCLA is a national career and technical education organization that focuses on personal growth, leadership development and career preparations. This year’s nationals will be held in Anaheim, California from June 28 to July 4.
